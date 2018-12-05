Peta Murgatroyd Shares Racy Photo Of Husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy Decorating Their Christmas Tree Naked

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer wore his birthday suit instead of a Santa suit as he celebrated the holidays at home.

Peta Murgatroyd gave her fans an early Christmas gift. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer shared a photo of her husband, fellow DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, decorating their Christmas tree. But instead of wearing a Santa suit, Maks was in his birthday suit.

Murgatroyd posted the photo of her hunky hubby standing on a ladder as he trimmed their gigantic Christmas tree in the early morning hours at their home in Los Angeles. The ABC star captioned the surprising pic by admitting that she normally wouldn’t share such racy content, but had to after walking out of the couple’s kitchen to see such a sight.

The photo has already received nearly 100,000 likes and a ton of cheeky comments, including a response from Chmerkovskiy himself.

“What?! I can’t put on finishing touches on Christmas tree ornaments at 6:30 in the morning naked in my own damn house?!?” Maksim Chmerkovskiy wrote in response to his wife’s photo, per Us Weekly.

Other Dancing With the Stars alums also weighed in on the hilarious pic, including Maks’ brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, who noted, “That’s a big tree.” And DWTS season 13 contestant Carson Kressley joked, “Your package arrived early!”

You can see Peta Murgatroyd’s totally NSFW holiday photo of her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy below.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a much more G-rated snap of the family Christmas tree to his own Instagram page. In addition to a photo of the couple’s 23-month old son, Shai, gazing at the then-undecorated tree, Maks later posted a video of the finished product.

“[Peta] and I were so in sync with our decorating we didn’t say a word to each other during the entire process LOL,” Chmerkovskiy captioned his Instagram post. “Shai was AMAZED today in the morning when he saw the tree and even more when we turned the lights on in the evening. My heart is full, Love my little fam. #FamilyBusiness.”

Christmas is an important holiday for the tight-knit Chmerkovskiy clan. In a video posted by the New York Post, Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy talked about their humble beginnings back home in Ukraine. As young boys, the future dance superstars only received one piece of gum each for Christmas, but they said their amazing parents never made them feel that they were poor. When they came to the United States later in their childhood, Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy were excited to see a Toys ‘R’ Us store for the first time.