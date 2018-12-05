Yanet Garcia Bares Her Booty In Barely-There Thong On Instagram As She Leans On Window

There is a reason Yanet Garcia has been dubbed the “world’s hottest weather girl,” and she knows it. The social media sensation has grown an impressive following on Instagram, and she keeps them coming back by posting sultry photos of herself, particularly of her booty.

On Tuesday, the social media influencer took to her popular Instagram account to share a raunchy video featuring her famous derriere while wearing a tiny thong that leaves most of her posterior on full display. In the clip, the 28-year-old bombshell is leaning against a windowpane from a height.

The weather girl paired her lace thong with a matching lace bra, though it is hard to tell because the video is backlit. In the eye-popping video, Garcia is wearing her lustrous brunette locks down in natural waves that fall right to the the base of her derriere, covering most of her back.

As noted in her caption, Garcia shot the video while in the Mexican city of Monterrey, which is further evidenced by the background view of the Cerro de la Silla, an iconoic mountain and natural monument located in the city’s metro area.

The clip, which Garcia shared with her impressive 8.3 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 1.5 million times and racked up more than 431,000 likes and more than 6,700 comments in one day after being posted at the time of this writing. Users flocked to the comment section to leave message in both English and her native Spanish.

“One of the best views I’ve ever seen on the Internet,” one English-speaking commenter wrote accompanied by a fire emoji, while another added, “The most perfect (butt) in the world.”

As the Inquisitr previously noted, Garcia was initially propelled to fame when she snagged a spot on Mexican television as a prominent and desirable weather presenter. Since then, she has become an internet celebrity, who has also graced the cover of Maxim Mexico, as Maxim pointed out.

Garcia also made headlines earlier in the fall following her breakup with 23-year-old pro gamer, Doug “FaZe Censor” Martin, who was famously ridiculed for contending he broke up with the brunette bombshell to play Call of Duty, as per the Maxim report. He then said that the breakup came after Garcia demanded a share of his social media revenues, an accusation she has vehemently denied.

“I believe in justice and bravery and that is why I’m pointing out the lies that I’m not willing to accept,” Garcia wrote on her Instagram in October, as the magazine quoted. “I cannot recognize the person I was in love with.”