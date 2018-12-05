Rudy Giuliani Mocked For Incoherent Message To Reporter After Flynn Sentencing, Twitter Wonders If He’s Drunk

The president's lawyer issued a bizarre statement about 'Angry Bitter Hillary Supporters.'

What was going through Rudy Giuliani when he texted an apparently incoherent statement to a reporter regarding Robert Mueller’s sentencing advisement for Michael Flynn?

According to Twitter, probably lots and lots of alcohol.

The former New York mayor turned top Trump lawyer texted a statement to Politico regarding a filing suggesting that Flynn not serve any time behind bars in exchange for the substantial help he offered in the Russia investigation. In it, Giuliani appeared to claim that the investigation was a sham, though the statement was filled with spelling and grammatical errors and the random word capitalization that Donald Trump also seems to love.

“Wow big crime for a SPECIAL WHATEVER maybe a group of Angry Bitter Hillary Supporters who are justifying themselves by the goal justifies the means….Over the top In ethical behavior,” Giuliani wrote.

The reaction from Twitter was swift. Many questioned Giuliani’s mental capacities, while others suggested that he may have been hitting the bottle a little hard amid the development that seems to be bad news for Donald Trump. The largely redacted sentencing advisement seems to point to a larger investigation of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, something that both Trump and Giuliani both have strongly denied.

It was actually an all-around rough day for Rudy Giuliani on Twitter. Before his rambling statement about the Flynn sentencing advisement went viral, Giuliani found himself in a bit of difficulty with a hyperlink that he accidentally inserted into a tweet when he forgot to add a space after a period. Someone quickly purchased the domain he inadvertently created and made a website with the simple message: “Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our county.”

Giuliani responded by accusing Twitter of being in cahoots with anti-Trump entities to “invade my text” and appeared to suggest that it may have been Time Magazine behind all of it. This was met with even more mockery from the internet, and led many to wonder how someone who struggled to understand how hyperlinks work could have sold himself as a cybersecurity expert.

After his bizarre and rambling statement to Politico, Rudy Giuliani appeared to do much better on his second try. Speaking to NBC News, he said that there was “bubkes” in the filing that implicated Donald Trump, and said that if Robert Mueller “he had information to share with Mueller that hurt the president, you would know it by now.”