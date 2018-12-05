Network Boss Les Moonves Kept CBS Employee ‘On Call’ For Oral Sex, Lied To Investigators, Internal Report Says

A new report by lawyers hire by CBS contains shocking new details of sexual misconduct by disgraced, ousted network boss Les Moonves.

A new, internal CBS report on sexual misconduct by the network’s ousted CEO Les Moonves, obtained in draft form by the New York Times, contains shocking new details off the misconduct allegedly committed by Moonves during his 23-year tenure in a series of high-level positions at the network, including the finding that Moonves lied to investigators about his actions and destroyed evidence as he tried to preserve his job and reputation — and perhaps more importantly, his severance package valued at a whopping $120 million.

According to the Times, the 21,666-word draft report — due to be presented in its final version to the CBS board next week — says that Moonves for years kept a female CBS employee, whose name is not revealed in the report, “on call” to perform oral sex on him when he desired it. The woman “was protected from discipline or termination,” thanks to her willingness to give the now 69-year-old Moonves oral sex on demand, other CBS employees who were aware of the arrangement believed.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, actress Bobbie Phillips alleges that in 1995, when she was 27-years-old, Moonves forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The new internal CBS report contains new details of that incident, saying that Phillips’ manager Marv Dauer attempted to use the threat that Phillips would go public with her allegation to get acting work at CBS for his client. The report says that Moonves utilized CBS resources to find a role for Phillips — as well as for another Dauer client, Eva LaRue. According to the Times, Mooves had earlier misled investigators by claiming that he did not try to find work for anyone else connected to Phillips.

The lawyers who drafted the report have concluded that CBS has justification to cancel the $120 million severance package for Moonves according to a New York Post report. Attorneys for Mooves have said the disgraced network boss denies that he had any nonconsensual sexual encounters.

Moonves admitted that he received oral sex in his office from the unidentified “on call” CBS employee, who was among his subordinates, but claimed that the sexual episodes were consensual, according to a TMZ summary of the report.

But the Times also cites the CBS report as saying that Moonves received oral sex from four other female network employees on what the lawyers called a “transactional” basis, episodes that were “improper to the extent that there was no hint of any relationship, romance, or reciprocity.”