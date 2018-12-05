Hailey Baldwin Rocks Skimpy Bikini In Photo Shoot With Justin Bieber

The supermodel and her pop star hubby even match!

Vogue model Hailey Baldwin likely hasn’t been featured in a photo shoot quite like the one held at an outdoor set in Los Angeles recently. Newlywed Hailey was joined by hubby Justin Bieber for their first ever professional photo shoot. The Daily Mail surmised that the photo shoot was for a major fashion magazine, especially considering how the two matched almost perfectly throughout the session.

The couple has been photographed together countless times at public appearances and for their social media accounts. But Justin, 24, and Hailey, 22, were flashing authentic, loving smiles at each other and even horsed around as Justin gave Hailey a piggyback ride. During one photo shoot, Hailey wore a bold black-and-white polka-dotted string bikini with a belted matching robe. She walked barefoot along a concrete path and met up with Justin who joined her shirtless and shoeless wearing identical polka dotted pajama bottoms.

During another segment of the photo shoot, Hailey donned a flowing printed dress perfect for warm weather with adorable ballet flats, her impressive diamond ring gleaming brilliantly in the December sun. Justin wore black pants then blue jeans, shirtless again and showing off his numerous bold tattoos. Justin swapped his attire out for a pair of baggy printed peach-colored pants that paired perfectly with Hailey’s deep V-neck romper. Barefoot, the two strolled around the park taking a break.

In-between camera clicks, Hailey cartwheeled across the lush green grass and Justin gazed at his phone. Then she slipped into a tropical patterned one-piece bathing suit that revealed a bit of her backside. She switched that outfit out for a mini dress with a vintage design that is sure to hit boutiques and stores for the 2019 fashion season.

In 2017, Hailey confessed to Remix Magazine that she wanted to be 40 by the time her kids became teenagers. The Daily Mail did the math and for that dream to come true, she has less than six years to start a family. In an interview with the magazine’s editor Steven Fernandez for its 20th anniversary, Hailey shared that she would love to transition from modeling into acting like her dad Stephen and his three brothers, Alec, William, and Daniel Baldwin.

“I think it has to be the right project and I think it has to be the right thing. I think it would be unfortunate if no one in our family, none of the kids, decided to carry that on, because it’s a whole entire family. I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality,” Hailey said.

Hailey graces the cover of Vogue Arabia‘s December issue and has been slowly drawing out of the social media spotlight.

“I spend increasingly less time on social media. This has helped me balance everything that comes with this life,” she said.

Less time on social media also means more time with her hunky hubby. Hailey’s aunt, Alec’s wife Hilaria, 34, has commented that the couple seems quite happy.

“You know what. We love Hailey so much and he’s very very sweet. We got to see them this summer and we’re just happy that they’re happy. I mean, welcome to the family,” she said.