See Meghan Markle’s Growing Baby Bump That Looked Much Bigger Today Than Just 2 Weeks Ago

Meghan Markle made an appearance on December 4 with Prince Harry at an annual event in support of the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund. Henry was one of Harry’s friends, who was tragically killed when he was just 18-years-old in a car accident. The Duchess reportedly read a poem during her speech, “Our Deepest Fear” by Marianne Williamson, detailed E! News. Prince Harry is also believed to have made a speech. The charity works to “improve the quality of education in impoverished rural Ugandan schools by investing in buildings and providing hygienic and educational resources.”

A photo that was snapped by a paparazzi as the duo exited the St. Luke’s Church showed Meghan sporting a fairly large baby bump. It’s noticeably much bigger than it appeared during her last public appearance when she visited the Hubb Community Kitchen, discussed Hollywood Life. The Duchess wore a red, loose-fitting dress and a matching overcoat to the kitchen. It was believed that Meghan chose her outfit in order to keep the focus on the charity instead of her baby bump.

However, the new photo shows Meghan wearing a tight-fitting blue dress, while Harry wore a white shirt with a blue suit. Perhaps because the dress is so fitted, or also because Meghan’s baby bump has just grown dramatically, it’s more pronounced in the picture than ever before.

This comes on the heels of speculation that Meghan may be pregnant with twins. The rumors became so widespread that bets were closed to the British public who were placing their wagers on the possibility of twins. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but if twins are born, it will be the first time in more than 588 years.

Meanwhile, as the Duchess continues to work during her pregnancy, the media appears to be taking a turn for the worse. Negative coverage of Meghan appears to be ramping up as the weeks go by, with the latest personal attack being levied against her by Piers Morgan.

Morgan penned a very long and detailed article about Meghan for the Daily Mail, which included claims that she “ghosted” him after meeting Harry. Twitter, on the other hand, didn’t buy the story so easily, seemingly turning on Piers, as detailed by the Inquisitr.

Plus, half-sister Samantha is supposedly releasing her tell-all book about Meghan around the time that she’s expected to give birth. This comes after there were rumors that their dad, Thomas, was considering legal options in order to see his future grandchild.