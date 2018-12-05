Meghan Markle Slammed By Piers Morgan As ‘Ruthless’ & ‘Self-Obsessed’ But Twitter Has Turned On Him

Piers Morgan has been publicly bashing Meghan Markle on his show, and now through a column with the Daily Mail. His biggest complaint is that he and Meghan started DMing each other on Twitter in 2015, and that he actually had a drink with her in London the night she met Prince Harry. After Meghan met Harry, however, he never heard from her again, and thus he’s claiming that she “ghosted” him.

Morgan then goes on to call Meghan lots of names, like “ruthless” and “self-obsessed,” along with claiming that she’s a “professional actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she’s worth.” Plus, Piers said that only Doria has made her “AAA-list new life” out of her family, and suggests that “much of” the negative rumors about Meghan “is true.”

Some of the negative press coverage of Meghan in recent weeks has included rumors about what happened in the time leading up to the wedding. For example, Meghan reportedly requested an emerald tiara that the Queen would not allow, while Prince Harry supposedly was in a sour mood and at one point exclaimed, “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.” Plus, there’s tons of speculation that Meghan and Kate Middleton are not getting along, which then has led some to believe that it’s caused a rift between Harry and William.

My EX-friend Meghan Markle is a ruthless social climbing actress who's landed the role of her life & is determined to milk it for all she can – and that's why the Palace poison has begun. https://t.co/Xt7qvP6DX7 pic.twitter.com/S2povc8RMA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 4, 2018

But with all that being said, Twitter isn’t really on Piers’ side. The top comments on Morgan’s tweet announcing the article’s publication are critical of him, rather than critical of the Duchess. The most active comment was made by Brian Sims, the State Representative of Pennsylvania.

“This is the most wonderfully pathetic, weak-a**, ‘someone hug me’ tweet that I’ve seen in weeks. Has @piersmorgan’s twitter been hijacked or is he really this bloviating and pitiful?”

Another person chimed in, “Oh dear, Piers Morgan is a 15 year old girl with access to a column on a national newspaper.”

My face when @piersmorgan said that Meghan Markle is a social climber who ghosted him. As I said – he is ridiculous and the narrative against her is sexist and racist !! https://t.co/r5jpDwyu4f pic.twitter.com/FcJ6k5vcNv — Radhika Sanghani (@radhikasanghani) December 4, 2018

Many people simply responded with GIFs, one of the more popular being Meghan from Suits saying, “What’re you talking about?” Someone else shared Elsa singing “Let it Go” in Frozen, while another was a GIF of Eminem’s music video with the caption, “Dear Meghan, I wrote you but you still ain’t callin…”

We’ll see if Morgan continues to bash Meghan, or if he’s had his fill after publishing the article. He probably didn’t expect such a big backlash, but it’s hard to know for sure.