Lindsey Graham Says 2020 Democrats Either ‘Crazy’ Or Just Hate Trump

According to Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump won’t have much competition in the 2020 election. “The candidates on the Democratic side range from sort of crazy to just ‘let me tell you how much I hate Trump,'” said Graham. The Senator appeared on Fox News when he gave his thoughts on the election, the Washington Times reports.

Of all the potential contenders, and there have been a lot of names suggested, Sen. Graham says that Joe Biden is “the one guy with actually some experience.”

Biden called himself “the most qualified person in the country to be President” on Monday, a pretty big statement. He refrained from stating whether or not he will definitely run a campaign, but his comment strongly suggests that he is eyeing the White House.

Biden did not run in 2016 most notably because of the death of his son, Beau Biden, who died in 2015 at the age of 46. Beau, whose name was Joseph R. Biden III, had suffered from brain cancer, according to the New York Times.

“If you’re looking for a president who’s going to take the country in a new direction, [Biden] is absolutely your worst choice because he’ll take us backward,” Graham said during his TV appearance.

“I’m not underestimating Joe Biden, I personally like him, but he’s been wrong about every major foreign-policy event.”

Joe Biden may have just hinted at a possible run in 2020. https://t.co/e8AhqRtJum — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) December 4, 2018

Joe Biden, who ran in the 2008 Democratic primary but lost to Barack Obama, is currently on a book tour to promote his memoir “Promise Me, Dad.”

Joe Biden formerly served as a U.S. Senator for the state of Delaware from 1973 to 2009.

Other potential Democratic contenders in the field include Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), a relative newcomer to the national political scene. More well-known politicians, including Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, who both ran in the 2016 primary, have also been suggested as possible 2020 contenders.

In a poll from the Hill, Joe Biden emerged as one one of the front-runners based on reader votes. Biden served as Vice President in the White House for 8 years under President Barack Obama.

Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have all publicly said they’re considering running in 2020.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer best-known for representing former adult film actress Stormy Daniels, has stated many times that he will indeed run in the Democratic primary. Dozens of names have been mentioned as potential contenders in the race, and the field is only getting wider all the time.