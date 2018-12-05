Lais Ribeiro Goes Topless In Costa Rica

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro is keeping fans on their toes with her newest Instagram post. The picture shows Lais sitting on the edge of an infinity pool, with the coastline of Costa Rica visible behind her. The model wore only a bikini bottom, as she censored her curves with her hands. She threw her head back slightly and closed her eyes for a dramatic look. Ribeiro wore her hair down and captioned the post with two sun emojis.

Lais’ Instagram Stories showed her hanging out while drinking coffee at the Newark Liberty International Airport just 17 hours ago. And then about five hours ago, she posted a couple of incredible videos of the coastline of Costa Rica. Also, Lais shared several photos from a Victoria’s Secret event, where she wore a little black dress.

Of course, Ribeiro has been busy along with all of the other VS Angels as all of their hard work for this year’s fashion show culminated in the broadcast on December 2. Lais shared some of her favorite outfits from the catwalk on her social media page, which included a striking plaid outfit that was paired with a colorful set of wings made from feathers. She also sported another darker outfit which was made up of black and silver hues. That piece included wings made out of black, floral accents on top of sticks, along with sheer fabric. She wore a black, lacy lingerie set that was accessorized with sparkles, and matched with an elaborate set of thigh-high boots.

The Angel notably wore the Fantasy Bra in 2017, which is a huge accomplishment for any VS model. She opened up to W Magazine about what it was like.

“It is just unbelievable. It is such an honor to be chosen out of 60 models. It is a very special thing.”

Additionally, it was a dramatic moment for Lais when she realized that she was the chosen model.

“They lied, pretty much. I did my first fitting for the first outfit, and the second one, I had a little lingerie and they had the wings, and I was like, ‘This is awesome, I love the wings.’ And then I just felt something come in, and they brought the mannequin in. I was like, ‘Is this for real?’ Then when I saw [the bra] I just started to cry so much. I couldn’t talk. It was such a mix of emotions coming out.”

This year’s recipient of the Fantasy Bra was Elsa Hosk.