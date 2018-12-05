NBA Trade Talk: A Move Has Already Been Made Signaling Anthony Davis Heading To The Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans big man may have already given the hint he's ready to move on.

There is no real big secret that there are numerous teams in the NBA who would love to have Anthony Davis on their roster, but they can’t publicly say it. For months and even years, there have been rumors that Davis would be on his way out of the New Orleans Pelicans organization and heading to another team. Some believe that a free agency signing or even a trade is inevitable, but others think he has already made one step to head out west.

Over the last few months, a number of rumors have been floating around that Davis would sign with the Los Angeles Lakers or Boston Celtics once his current deal is up. Some more speculation has him forcing his hand at a trade this year if the Pelicans aren’t in playoff contention by the deadline in February.

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, there is even a possible three-team mega-trade in the works that will get Davis to LA. Lonzo Ball would end up in New Orleans and some other players would be involved with a couple landing with the Orlando Magic.

Jorge Sedano of ESPN recently joined Lakers Nation to speak on a number of topics, and of course, Anthony Davis’ name came up. Not only does Sedano believe that AD is going to head to Los Angeles, but he’s already made one move to signal he wants to be a Laker.

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Back in September, Anthony Davis fired his longtime agent and ended up signing with a new agency. The Inquisitr detailed the Pelicans star signing with Klutch Sports Group who also happens to be the agent of LeBron James, and the Lakers superstar welcomed David “to the family.”

The Pelicans insisted they weren’t worried about anything and knew that Anthony Davis had a home in New Orleans for the duration of his contract and hopefully beyond. Sedano, though, told Lakers Nation that AD signing with a new agent makes no sense unless it’s time to make a change.

Sedano believes that the Lakers are in prime position to make a move on Davis.

“I don’t think there is any question about that happening. The main being…he (Anthony Davis) switched agents. You don’t just switch agents to stay where you are. That makes no sense. If you’re content where you are, why would you switch agents?” “That goes for anyone that is in an industry that needs an agent, that’s how that works.” “I know there have been discussions about the fact that this could be about more than basketball, and maybe that has something to do with it.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be big players in NBA free agency next summer as they will have a lot of one-year contracts falling off. They could go after Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, or any number of superstars from around the league and will likely sign a couple of them. Still, Anthony Davis is at the top of their list and some believe the Pelicans star signing with a new agent means he already has one foot out of the New Orleans door.