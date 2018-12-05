Barbara Palvin Shakes Her Booty In A Flirty Selfie Video On Instagram

Barbara Palvin is on a roll lately, as she’s been busy doing a photoshoot for Sports Illustrated weeks after wrapping up a successful taping for this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. SI has been excitedly sharing some sneak peeks into the 2019 shoot, including showing Barbara wearing a couple of different swimsuits. The newest Instagram posts show the model wearing a small, pink bikini with a thong bottom.

Palvin filmed a video of herself telling her fans that she’s getting ready to do a shoot with a photographer that likes her butt. She then took the camera and showed off her derriere.

A second post from today shows a photo that was taken of Palvin in the same bikini, which was also all about her behind. The picture shows Barbara with her back to the camera, as she looked to her left. She appeared to be playing with the strings that hold up her pink bikini top, as she accentuated her curves with her stance. SI captioned the picture, “That’s a wrap on @realbarbarapalvin’s #SISwim 2019 shoot! Warning: These may be her hottest photos yet, and they will definitely be worth the wait.” Fans are obviously looking forward to seeing the rest of the photos, as many piled on the compliments.

Right now, Palvin’s Instagram Stories include a duplicate of her newest post, where she posed braless in a sheer shirt. She added a graphic that said, “Bae” with neon dots. A second Story gave fans an inside look into the photoshoot, as a leaf blower could be spotted in the bottom right-hand corner to give Barbara a wind-swept look.

In other news, fans likely know that the model is also in a relationship with Dylan Sprouse. The two are one of the most well-loved couples among the Victoria’s Secret Angels. Dylan isn’t shy about his support for his girlfriend and has even revealed in the past that “She doesn’t like cuddling very much. I try to give her hugs and she’s like, ‘Ugh,'” according to Cosmopolitan.

But Barbara’s dislike of hugs isn’t indicative at all of how she feels about Dylan, because she’s told people during interviews that “It’s not normal for me to have a boyfriend. I was single for six years. It did pay off, I feel like I found the perfect guy. He’s very kind and gentle.”

At any rate, fans seem to be getting excited for the new photos to be released by SI in the near future.