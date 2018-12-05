NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Slams ‘Idiots’ Cavaliers Behind 2016 Warriors’ Tombstone Cookies

In 2016, the Golden State Warriors made history after finishing the 2015-16 NBA season with a 73-9 record – the most wins in a single season. They managed to reach the NBA Finals for the second consecutive year where they had a rematch against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead and let the Cavaliers win their first NBA championship title.

After taking down the 73-9 win Warriors, LeBron James held a Halloween party where they had tombstone-designed cookies with names of Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on it. Those types of mockery didn’t sit well with the Warriors, especially Thompson, who said that he didn’t get why his name was in a tombstone.

In a recent interview with Anthony Slater of the Athletic, Klay Thompson was asked once again about the controversial cookies and the All-Star shooting guard didn’t think twice before taking a shot to the “idiots” behind the idea.

“Oh, yeah. Ha!” Thompson said.

“That was funny. Look how that turned out. Psssh. Bums. That was crazy. I forgot about that. Well, look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots.”

Losing the NBA Finals 2016 turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Warriors. During the 2016 NBA offseason, the Warriors have managed to make a major upgrade on their roster with the acquisition of Kevin Durant in free agency. Having the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Durant, and Draymond Green, the Warriors easily won two consecutive NBA championship titles, and as of now, they remain as the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2018-19 NBA season.

Klay Thompson calls outs LeBron and the Cavs over their Halloween party in 2016: https://t.co/6snrdPHXxS pic.twitter.com/jfm0dIwwR4 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 4, 2018

While the Warriors succeed to create a dynasty, the Cavaliers paid the prize for their disrespectful actions. Since winning their first NBA championship title, the Cavaliers lost two of their key players, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, and as of now, they are one of the worst NBA teams in the league.

The Cavaliers entered the 2018-19 NBA season with the hope of the defending their title as Eastern Conference champions. However, without the best basketball player on the planet on their side, most people don’t even expect the Cavaliers to earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference this season. After realizing that they don’t have the capability to contend for the NBA championship title, the Cavaliers decided to focus on developing their young players and started to move some of their veterans, including J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver.