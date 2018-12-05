Prince Charles Humbled After Meeting Christians Facing Religious Persecution In The Middle East

The Prince of Wales was moved after hearing about a nun who helped rescue Christians from ISIS.

Prince Charles of Wales had the opportunity to meet with many brave individuals who persist in their faith despite facing the risk of death. According to the London Times, he met with a group of Christians in the Middle East that are under attack for their faith, including those who have been forced from their homes due to the attack of the Islamic State upon minority faiths. The prince says he was humbled by the experience and later spoke out at a service at Westminster Abbey regarding the need for peaceful coexistence.

The prince shared the story of a brave Iraqi nun who helped rescue many Christians from religious persecution. The Dominican sister from Nineveh, Iraq met with Prince Charles earlier this year to tell her story. She guided over 100,000 Christians to safety after they were forced out of their homes and communities which were destroyed by Islamic State extremists. Although she faced death herself, she put her life on the line to serve others.

“[I have met] many Christians who, with such inspiring faith and courage, are battling oppression and persecution, or who have fled to escape it. Time and again, I have been deeply humbled and profoundly moved by the extraordinary grace and capacity for forgiveness that I have seen in those who have suffered so much,” the prince said.

Prince Charles Highlights Christian Plight in Mideast, Pleads for Peace https://t.co/iixN4uU3gH — The Voice of America (@VOANews) December 5, 2018

According to the Guardian, Prince Charles took the time to recognize those faiths that have shown respect and understanding towards those with different beliefs. He spoke about Muslim leaders in particular who have spoken out against religious extremism and also condemned the concept that anyone should have to face death simply because of their belief in Christ.

“To live in a country, or a society where a government, or an armed group, or even a minority of people, consider that you should be consigned to oblivion because of your faith in Christ is an experience without parallel,” he said.

The prince’s strong words about the situation in the Middle East are not the first he’s spoken regarding religious persecution. This past Easter, he recorded a special message directed towards those of minority faiths assuring them that they are not forgotten. This was in response to the hundreds of thousands of individuals in the Middle East who are being forced to turn away from their religion if they are not killed first. The majority of Christian homes and worship spaces have been destroyed in an attempt to wipe out the religion altogether.