Jeffrey Dean Morgan Adopts Bonded Donkey And Emu

'The Walking Dead' star who plays the infamous villain, Negan, adopted a donkey and emu to help keep them together.

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan may play a cold, mean character on the AMC hit show, The Walking Dead, but he proved to his fans this week he has a heart of gold. After seeing an Instagram post from North Carolina-based Carolina Waterfowl Rescue regarding a bonded donkey and emu that can’t live without the other, Morgan stepped up and offered to take both of them, according to his Twitter account.

The male donkey and female emu, who were named Jack and Diane, were rescued from a farm in South Carolina after the owner abandoned the farm and the animals, according to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue. According to the Charlotte Observer, the donkey and emu were housed together at the farm and had clearly bonded. Jennifer Gordon, founder of the nonprofit organization, knew it would be difficult to adopt them out together. If the two are separated, Diane “drums” for Jack, something only a female emu does to call for their mate.

“They like to cuddle and even sleep together,” Gordon told the Charlotte Observer.

“We can’t separate them. Where one goes, the other follows.”

Little did the rescue know that the luck of Jack and Diane was about to change. After the rescue group posted Twitter and Instagram photos and follow-ups regarding Jack and Diane’s adventures, Morgan inquired whether the pair was looking for a permanent home.

Hey there… read the story… if you are looking for a forever home for jack and diane? Happy to take them, and keep them together at our farm. They would be a welcome addition to our menagerie of happy creatures. Xojd — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 11, 2018

What followed was a series of talks as the rescue worked with Morgan to find a long-term home for the two animals. Once Morgan became the official adopter, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue loaded up Jack and Diane to travel the long distance to New Jersey. After almost a month, Jack and Diane arrived at their new home on December 4.

Morgan posted an update on his Twitter account.

“A quick update to those interested… J&D made it HOME. They spent the day exploring new digs… and I just tucked them in to bed with some berries for Diane, apple for Jack. Family is in love with its newest members. Thanks to @waterfowlrescue the world needs more of you.”

Likewise, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue expressed their thanks to Morgan for bringing the bonded pair to his farm. The rescue posted on its Facebook page when Jack and Diane were delivered to their new home.

“We just want to say that Jeffrey and Hilarie are amazing people. They were so hospitable to us today and it’s obvious the care and love that goes into the farm. Jack and Diane have the best home.”

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is a nonprofit wildlife rescue group. Volunteers rescue, rehabilitate, and provide sanctuary for wildlife, farm animals, exotic animals, and some domestic animals.