Saint West And Reign Disick Celebrate Their Birthdays With A Joint Party

The Kardashians celebrated Saint West and Reign Disick's birthdays with a 'Tarzan' themed birthday party.

Saint West and Reign Disick are not only cousins but also best friends, so it made sense they would celebrate their birthdays this past weekend with a joint party. Both of the little boys have birthdays this month with Saint turning 3-years-old on December 5 and Reign turning 4-years-old on December 14. Saint is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s second child while Reign is the third child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The families came together this past weekend to celebrate Reign and Saint’s birthdays with a Tarzan-themed party, according to OK!.

Like every party the Kardashians throw, the boys’ birthday party was highly extravagant. Each of the boys had their own double tiered birthday cake complete with ornate jungle designs. The party wasn’t without a plethora of festive snacks and decor. Kim even had her whole property transformed into a rainforest to fit the party’s theme. “So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan, and we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party in a jungle in my house. There is rainforest-themed music all over the house,” she said in her Instagram story from the event. Saint came dressed in costume, wearing a camouflage outfit and even got his face painted.

Saint’s father, Kanye West, wanted to make sure the boys each had something to remember the special day. Both Reign and Saint were gifted his infamous Yeezy attire. They received a custom shirt with their name on it, complete with the date of their party, according to E News!.

The cousins prefer to celebrate special occasions together, and even dressed up in joint costumes for Halloween this past year. In tribute to Kanye West’s music video for the song, “I Love It” with Lil Pump, they each dressed up in mini versions of the boxy, oversized, outfits worn in the video. Saint and Reign looked comically small in the giant costumes, complete with the infamous Yeezy shoes. Both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian shared the sweet picture of the boys on their Instagram pages with the simple caption, “I love it.”

Saint and Reign aren’t the only cousins from the Kardashian-Disick clan that are close in age. Six-year-old Penelope Disick and 5-year-old North West are also best friends and donned joint costumes on Halloween. Penelope was pictured smiling in a giant replica of a Perrier water bottle while North peeked out of a Fiji bottle. Although the duo could hardly move their arms, they looked happy enough in their comical costumes.