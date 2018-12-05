Barbara Pierce Bush Reveals Touching Reason Why She Thinks Grandfather George HW Bush Passed When He Did

Since the passing of George H.W. Bush, countless fans and family members are remembering the late former president.

Bush is scheduled to be honored both in Texas and in Washington D.C. this week, just about eight months after his wife, Barbara Bush was laid to rest. The couple’s love story has played out in the public eye for years and their granddaughter, Barbara Pierce Bush, recently sat down for an interview with People to talk about her famous grandparents. Barbara, who was named after her grandmother, thinks that her grandfather couldn’t stand to be away from his love during the holidays, which is why he passed when he did.

“He’d never spent a Christmas without my grandmother. He was ready to be with her again. He never said it, but my thought is that he wanted to be with her for the holiday.”

When he was just 20-years-old, Bush almost missed a Christmas with Barbara as he was serving in the Navy in World War II in 1944. But thankfully, the President recently recalled that he was able to make it back on Christmas Eve and got to spend it with his then-fiancee, Barbara.

“I arrived Christmas Eve. There were tears, laughs, hugs, joy … No reunion could have been scripted more perfectly,” Bush said, recalling joyful reunion with his love.

In the interview, Bush’s granddaughter also explained that after he was hospitalized over the summer, the 94-year-old decided that he didn’t want to undergo any further treatment for his countless health issues, mostly because he missed his wife.

“After my grandmother died, he made it clear that he wanted to go to Maine. He did not want to be in a hospital.”

With that in mind, Bush spent time at his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, where he actually hosted his granddaughter Barbara’s October wedding to screenwriter Craig Coyne. After that, he returned to his home in Texas where he would eventually pass. Luckily, Barbara shared that her grandfather was still really with it and wanted to be included in events and other various things. She added that he was always with family up until he died.

Barbara’s twin sister, Today Show contributor Jenna Bush Hager, also shared a touching tribute to her grandfather following his passing with a post on her Instagram page. Along with a photo of herself, Barbara, and George H.W. Bush from Barbara’s wedding, she posted a heartfelt caption to remember her grandfather.

“Waking up missing this giant of a man who gave me everything. He taught me and my family about service, family, decency, the power of gentle words and a beautiful heart,” she wrote.

“I will miss him desperately but so happy he and my Grandmother are back together.”‘

George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest in Texas on Thursday.