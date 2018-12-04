Jenna Dewan Reveals How She Overcame Her Insecurities For Nude ‘Women’s Health’ Cover

The 38-year-old actress said she was ultimately happy to be able to bare her 'curvy' physique.

Jenna Dewan may have spent her adult life in front of the cameras, but when it came time to bare it all for a Women’s Health cover, the actress was suddenly hit with some insecurity.

Dewan appeared nude on the September cover of Women’s Health, a cover that attracted her some viral attention. But the 38-year-old actress revealed that it took quite a bit of work to gather the courage to appear nude on camera. Speaking to Busy Philipps for Busy Tonight, Dewan discussed her anxiety about appearing nude during the photo shoot.

“I walked out there and I was like, ‘Okay, how do I do this?’ ” Dewan revealed, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s not that Jenna hadn’t been nude in front of strangers before. The former backup dancer for Janet Jackson and NSYNC said that she had grown used to quick wardrobe changes in busy backstages, but Dewan said things felt different once she was the center of attention.

The feeling passed quickly enough once she got going, Dewan added.

“But then you kind of get into it, and by the third picture, you’re just like, ‘Eh, okay.’ You just start trying different things, and you get comfortable,” she said.

Jenna Dewan eventually got over the anxiety, and the Women’s Health photo shoot ended up giving her viral attention. Dewan herself later shared the images in an Instagram post, getting some rave reviews from her followers. The actress has also been a greater focus for celebrity news outlets after her split with husband Channing Tatum, which she revealed to Women’s Health was the best decision for the couple and for their young daughter.

Jenna also shared in the magazine that she doesn’t feel pressure to conform to Hollywood beauty standards that call on women to be rail-thin.

“I really like to feel strong, and I like to feel curvy. And when I say ‘curvy,’ I mean ‘muscular,'” she said.

“In the gym, I add more weight rather than increasing my reps because I want to build muscle, so I can pick up my daughter. Before, it used to be like, ‘I wanna get long, lean muscles.’ Now, I’m just like, ‘I wanna feel strong and good.'”

But Jenna Dewan also admitted that her racy pictures have gotten her some backlash, saying she was “mom-shamed” for sharing racy images while also playing the role of mom to a 5-year-old girl. Jenna said she doesn’t let the criticism get to her.