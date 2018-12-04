‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Derriere In Nude Thong Bathing Suit While Vacationing

Former Playboy Playmate Sara Underwood has mastered the art of flaunting her figure via Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of followers. The red-hot model has been traveling all over the place with her beau Jacob Witzling by her side and he’s been taking some amazing and sexy photos for Underwood to share to her social media page. In her latest snaps, from a trip to the Bahamas, Sara is showing off her fit physique and curvy derriere and her fans are loving it.

Sara Underwood has tons of confidence and little hesitation when it comes to flaunting her figure and she doesn’t flinch at going nude when the setting feels right to her. In the latest pictures that she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, however, she is wearing a bathing suit that is relatively conservative compared to her usual style.

Those who have been following Underwood on Instagram know that she and her boyfriend Jacob Witzling embraced some enticing adventures in the Bahamas during a trip together. Sara said that island hopping via a seaplane was perhaps one of the coolest things she’s done, and she thanked the seaplane outfit for helping to make her time in the Bahamas especially magical.

In the first photo that Sara shared, she is wearing a pink or nude one-piece thong bathing suit and seemingly pulling herself up onto the seaplane from the crystal-blue water. The shot shows her from the back and it highlights not only her curvy booty but also her muscular legs and upper body.

In the second photo, Sara is leaping off of the seaplane into the ocean water. Witzling took this fun shot mid-jump and it again shows off Underwood’s derriere along with her muscular legs. The former Playboy model has 9.2 million followers on Instagram, and within just a few hours more than 60,000 of them had liked these latest pictures.

People commented both on what a fun excursion the island hopping seemed to be, as well as on how gorgeous Underwood looked. Sara knows how to get heartbeats rising among her followers and it looks like this pair of pictures did the trick.

These seaplane-jumping photos from the Bahamas are just the latest racy shots that Sara Underwood has shared with her fans. As the Inquisitr detailed earlier in the week, she and Witzling also captured an amazing shot while in Utah that seemed especially captivating. The duo has been on-the-go almost constantly tackling enticing adventures and her fans never know what kind of stunning picture she’ll be sharing next.