If You Visited Clemson University Recently, You May Have Been Exposed To Mumps Even If You Were Immunized

If you attended Clemson University between November 21 and 28, you might have been exposed to mumps.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has issued a warning to those who have visited Clemson University recently. Authorities are warning all people who visited the university between November 21 and November 29, 2018, that they may have been exposed to mumps.

Fox Carolina has reported that a confirmed case of mumps was recorded connected to Clemson University. While those that have been immunized with the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine are less at risk, authorities are also urging those who have been vaccinated to still be on the alert for mumps symptoms.

WYFF Greenfield reported that DHEC released details of the confirmed case and the effects of mumps via a letter.

“Mumps is a contagious, viral infection that may result in parotitis, or swelling in one or both parotid salivary glands in the cheek and jaw area below the ear,” the letter read.

“Mumps is spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat. An infected person can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, talking, kissing; sharing items such as drinks, cigarettes or eating utensils; or touching or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.”

DHEC also suggests that those who are born in 1957 or after receive two doses of the MMR vaccine to better protect themselves against this disease.

According to Fox News, the timeframe for the exposure risk includes “when the Tigers played host to the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 24 in a 56-35 home victory for Clemson.” They also noted that the stadium used to host this event can hold more than 80,000 people. As such, the potential is present for a major outbreak of this infectious disease.

Currently, it has not been revealed who was infected with mumps or how they are connected to the university. Standard enrollment procedures insist that potential students provide a record of their vaccination history to help minimize exposure to students of preventable diseases such as mumps and measles. However, exemptions on the grounds of religious reasons are made.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists the following details about mumps.

“The most common symptoms include. Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides (parotitis)

Symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days after infection. Some people who get mumps have very mild or no symptoms, and often they do not know they have the disease. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.”

Those on campus who suspect they are suffering from mumps symptoms are advised to visit the medical facility at Clemson University.