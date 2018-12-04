Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Shows Off Her Insane Body In A Black Lace Bodysuit

After treating her fans to some seriously jaw-dropping pictures from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018, VS angel Elsa Hosk recently posted a few sexy photographs on Instagram where she flaunted her insane body.

Dressed in a black lace bodysuit which showed a glimpse of her skin, Elsa posted four new photographs which immediately sent temperatures soaring. In the first snap, Elsa is featured lying in a bathtub and looking up straight at the camera.

In the second picture, she is featured sitting up in the tub with one had on her cheek and the other on the edge of the tub. In the third picture — which seems to be the most popular among her fans per the comments — the 30-year-old model flaunted her slim body as she bent down to rest her elbows on a slab while showing off her bare legs. In the last picture, Elsa flaunted her amazing figure while looking in a mirror.

Within a few hours of going live, the pictures amassed more than 100,000 likes and fans appreciated Elsa’s beauty in the comments section by using terms like “gorgeous,” “amazing,” and “sexy.”

“Why are you so hot?” one person commented on the picture. While another fan wrote that Elsa is the epitome of perfection. “Love you darling, and I love your body,” another one said.

“OMG, are you real?” one of Elsa’s followers commented on her unbelievably beautiful looks.

“I think my heart skipped more than a beat.”

Earlier, Hosk stunned her fans by posting a picture of herself from the Victoria’s Secret viewing party on Sunday night when the show was finally aired on ABC. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Hosk looked absolutely stunning as she wore a glimmery asymmetric silver dress with a strappy back and high side slit which accentuated her amazing figure.

According to the Daily Mail, the dress that Elsa wore to the pink carpet event was the Fannie Schiavoni “Lola” dress. Elsa teamed the beautiful outfit with a gorgeous fluffy white fur coat and strappy pink heels.

As for her makeup, the Swedish beauty kept it simple with a pink lipstick and some highlighter on her cheeks. She slicked her hair back into a bun.

Elsa was also chosen by Victoria’s Secret as the lucky angel to wear the Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018.

For those who don’t know, VS introduces a new Fantasy Bra each year and only one model is chosen to wear it among many contenders. The Fantasy Bra — as the name suggests — costs $1 million and this year’s bra was made with over 2,100 jewels, took over 930 hours to make, and is more than 71 carats, per an article by Cosmopolitan.

Last year, VS honored model Lais Ribeiro to wear the Fantasy Bra which was priced at $2 million, the report added.