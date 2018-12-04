Elizabeth Hurley Wows In Glamorous Floor-Length Dress At Gala Event

The actress was supporting longtime friend Elton John's AIDS Foundation.

Proving once again that age is just a number, actress Elizabeth Hurley wowed onlookers with a stunning display at the Elton John AIDS Foundation gala event. Hurley, who is a longtime close friend of John’s, was attending the opening of The Band, a new musical produced by Take That, the wildly popular British boy band.

According to the Daily Mail, Hurley commanded attention in a floor-length strapless pink gown that flaunted her superb figure. The gown was encrusted with jewels around the chest and torso. Hurley finished off the look with a pair of long earrings, her hair framing her face in elegant waves.

As a longtime supporter of both Elton John and the AIDS Foundation, it’s not surprising that Hurley was on hand for such a big event. The actress, model, and fashion designer has been a celebrity patron of the organization for years and has often been seen promoting on its behalf.

Hurley wasn’t the only celebrity on hand for the evening, either. The original members of Take That — Robbie Williams, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, and Gary Barlow — also made an appearance. To make the opening night even more special, the group agreed to turn the event into a black-tie gala for Elton John’s AIDS Foundation.

The Band, which was written by Tim Firth, is a jukebox musical centered around five women — all hardcore fans of Take That who never quite made it to a concert. After 25 years, they reunite in the hopes of finally seeing Take That perform onstage. The play is scheduled to be performed in the West End through 2019, at which point it will make the move to Germany.

It’s not all benefits and galas for Elizabeth Hurley, however. The actress and model is busier than ever these days. The Austin Powers star recently revealed to her over 1 million Instagram fans that she’s posing in the new Carine Roitfeld 2019 calendar to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The calendar is a collaboration between Carine Roitfeld and Estee Lauder. Hurley has been the Global Ambassador for the Estee Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign for over 20 years – and it’s a cause that’s very close to her heart.

“My grandmother passed away from breast cancer when I was younger,” she told Haute Living. “At that time, they didn’t talk about the disease like we do now – no one did self-exams or talked to their doctors. We’ve come such a long way in raising awareness.”