Gigi Hadid Is Here To Bring Back Space Buns

The supermodel is rocking this classic '90s hairstyle.

It looks like the ’90s are on their way back again — or at least one of its signature hairstyles is, anyway. Supermodel Gigi Hadid was recently seen rocking a cute pair of space buns while at the Marc Jacobs Redux Grunge Collection, and it looks like this retro style is going to be making a big comeback.

For those that aren’t in the know, “space buns” refer to a hairstyle made popular by Gwen Stefani and Baby Spice back in the late ’90s. It involves two small buns being placed at the top of either side of the head. These buns can be neat as a pin for a formal look, or kept messy and relaxed for a casual appearance.

Although the trend finally faded in the early 2000s, rumors of a revival have been a long time coming. Space buns never quite faded from the festival and club scene (where you can often see people’s buns adorned with crowns, flowers, and sometimes even fake butterflies), and celebrities look poised to bring them back to the mainstream.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, this isn’t the first time Hadid has channeled her inner ’90s style icon. The model has shown off similar looks in the past, both on the runway and off of it. She flaunted a half-down space buns look at the Anna Sui runway show, and the style featured in her promotions for her Tommy Hilfiger collaboration as well.

And it looks like Gigi Hadid isn’t alone in trying to make space buns happen again. Khloe Kardashian has been a longtime fan of ’90s style, as has her little sister Kendall Jenner, who also walked for Anna Sui with the dramatic hairstyle. Miley Cyrus and Sofia Vergara have also been seen showing off this retro style.

Gigi Hadid’s hair may be living in the past, but the model is focused firmly on the future. She’s been busy walking in multiple shows the past few months, including the highly anticipated Victoria’s Secret show which saw the final walk of legendary Angel Adriana Lima.

There’s a lot going on off the runway as well for Hadid, who is juggling her growing career in fashion. Hadid recently unveiled a new collaboration with Reebok and has been busily promoting what looks to be a high-fashion take on sportswear, much of it heavily influenced by ’90s style and culture. We can’t help but wonder if her favorite retro hairstyle will make another appearance while she’s promoting the collaboration.