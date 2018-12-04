Did Kyle Richards Have Plastic Surgery? She Faces Rumors Of A Face Lift After Sharing New Instagram Photo

Kyle Richards is facing a new rumor.

After being plagued by rumors regarding her tension with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, the mother-of-four was hit with a new report earlier this week, one which suggested that she recently went under the knife.

After Richards shared an image of herself and several family members — including Kathy and Paris Hilton — celebrating Christmas at a Rachel Zoe event, fans began to wonder if she got a facelift.

“[Kyle] you must [have] recently had a lower face lift! No??? You look amazing but you now look younger than your pics from even a couple years ago! Can you recommend your doc?” someone asked, according to a December 3 report from the Daily Dish.

“You look younger than your daughter and [niece]. You honestly look insane!!!!” a second follower said.

After seeing what her fans and followers were writing in the comments section of her family photo — which also included her oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie — Richards responded to the rumors, assuring fans that she did not undergo a facelift, or any other recent surgery.

“I’ve had my nose done. No secret and I get Botox,” she explained. “That’s it. No fillers.”

“My mom had amazing skin and [I] take very good care of myself and am good at [makeup.] Period. Surgery requires downtime. I don’t have any downtime and I don’t feel like I need it yet,” Richards added.

Below is the photo that started the plastic surgery rumors:

For the past several months, Kyle Richards and her co-stars have been at odds with longtime star Lisa Vanderpump, who has reportedly been refusing to film scenes with them for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

During an interview weeks ago, Richards opened up about filming nearly the entire ninth season without her longtime friend and co-star.

“We’re the only original ones left. I wish she was there, what can I say? I love Lisa and I always want to do the show with her. It’s weird,” she told Hollywood Life.

At the same time, Richards denied rumors suggesting that she and her co-stars had ousted Vanderpump from their group events. She said that it was Vanderpump’s decision to avoid them.

Kyle Richards and her co-stars are currently in production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and will return to Bravo for the series’ new episodes sometime next year.