See What Heidi Klum Looked Like As A Teenager & Toddler Before She Became Famous

Heidi Klum shared a video clip on Instagram which showed her as a young baby, toddler, and teenager. Various family videos were used for the video, along with some photos to give fans an inside look at the supermodel’s early life. Heidi spoke about how she came to become a model, describing how she and a girlfriend noticed that there was a modeling contest going on while flipping through a magazine. Heidi submitted photos, won, and the rest is history.

The video shows Heidi sleeping as a baby and walking around as a toddler. There’s also a photo of her in what looks like her pre-teens, as she wore a multi-colored pastel shirt with two buns on the sides of her head. Another picture shows Heidi a little older, where she wore her hair back in a loose hairdo and wore a brown, long-sleeved shirt with frilly white lapels.

Klum has since become of the most recognized supermodels of her time, later becoming a TV personality as a host for Project Runway, Germany’s Next Top Model, and appearing as a judge on America’s Got Talent. Some of her achievements include becoming the first German model to be named a Victoria’s Secret Angel, along with starting her own line of lingerie and swimwear.

The model spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about what makes her tick, and it certainly sounded like a strong work ethic was behind her immense success.

“You have to really want it. I think some models don’t want to work on weekends or after the end of the shoot, whereas sometimes I stay longer and do something extra with the photographer or client. I do everything from beginning to end, and I’m always creatively involved. I think that, and being passionate about what you do, is the key. I was always eager to learn more and do more, and I always had a lot of drive to do things outside of modelling.”

Not only that, Klum has been posting some cute and happy couples photos with her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz. Kaulitz is well-known in Germany as a musician, and he has a twin brother that’s also in the band. The two have a big age difference, but it doesn’t seem to matter to either of them.

In fact, Heidi shared a few videos of her and Tom hanging out, as people played video games and watched Kaulitz play the guitar.