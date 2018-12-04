Chrissy Teigen Slams ‘Trolls’ Who Comment On Her Son Miles’ Plagiocephaly Helmet

'Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything,' she wrote.

Once again, Chrissy Teigen is taking to social media to clap back at the haters.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the mother of two shared a photo of her youngest child Miles Stephens wearing a plagiocephaly helmet to help correct his flat head. In the sweet photo, Miles lays on Chrissy as he sticks his finger in his mouth.

“Baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head,” she wrote of the image. “So if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow.”

But since posting the photo, it seems as though some of Teigen’s followers have lashed out against the Sports Illustrated model, giving her unsolicited parenting advice. In true Chrissy fashion, she was having none of it and took to her Twitter account once again to explain herself to the haters.

“Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything. Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist – we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree.”

Teigen then told followers that she was not “promoting” anything, she just didn’t want them to see photos of Miles with the helmet and wonder why he was wearing one.

“Thank you back to your bridge now,” she ended the post.

So far, the tweet has gained a lot of attention from Chrissy’s 10 million-plus Twitter followers. Within just a few short hours of the post going live, Teigen has earned over 28,000 favorites, 500-plus retweets, and upwards of 300 comments. Some fans chimed in to tell Chrissy to ignore the haters while countless others simply wanted to let her know how adorable her son is. Even Bravo’s Andy Cohen replied to the tweet, joking, “Just tell us what you thought of # pumprules and it’ll go away.”

And that was not the only rant that Chrissy had on her social media account today. Following her tweet that defended Miles and her choice to put him in a helmet, John Legend’s wife also defended herself after fans commented on a video that she posted on Instagram of her dancing with daughter Luna to a song from Aladdin.

In the video, Teigen picks up her daughter by her arms and twirls her around, which some fans thought was too rough. But once again, Chrissy clapped back at the haters in a tweet.

“But you were right about the dancing. I could have ripped luna’s arms off and I will be more careful. I was in the moment and I apologize profusely,” she sarcastically wrote.

The bottom line? Don’t mess with Chrissy Teigen and her kids.