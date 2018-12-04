Gwyneth Paltrow Rocks A Skimpy Yellow Bikini In New Swimwear Shoot At 46

Gwyneth was showing off her insane body at 46 with a number of new bikini photos.

Gwyneth Paltrow is showing off her amazing bikini body at 46-years-old in a new swimwear shoot at the beach. The mom of two showed off her enviable body in a brand new photoshoot for WSJ Magazine and shared a number of stunning bikini snaps from her latest magazine cover with her 4.9 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site on December 4, Paltrow uploaded several skin-baring photos from her latest shoot, including one that showed her hanging out at the beach in a skimpy yellow two-piece. Gwyneth smiled from ear to ear in the photo as she showed off her amazing figure in her sunny swimwear, opting to cover her bottom half slightly with green fabric.

Other snaps shared by the stunning actress this week showed her rocking a pair of orange-striped bikini bottoms which she then paired with a cropped jumper, flaunting her seriously flat stomach for the camera as she knelt on the sand.

Another outtake from the shoot featured Paltrow getting a little cheeky as she turned her back to the camera while wearing a pair of orange and yellow bikini bottoms with a yellow sweater that she rolled up to show off her seriously toned middle.

On the cover of the magazine, the star could be seen biting into a Popsicle for the beach-inspired photoshoot as she soaked up the sun.

Gwyneth – who the Inquisitr reported was also proudly showing off her bikini in a skimpy black two-piece back in June – was quick to thank the magazine in the caption, writing, “Dear @wsjmag, thank you for the lovely feature, us #goopgang are pretty chuffed.”

She then added on behalf of her health and lifestyle business Goop, “Thank you for recognizing our business and me as a #femalefounder. We are grateful.”

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

But there’s no doubting that Gwyneth works seriously hard for her amazing bikini body as she’s made no secret of the fact that she’s a big fan of healthy living and working out.

Speaking to Shape in 2017, she revealed that she tried a goat milk cleanse for eight days in order “to rid [her] system of parasites.”

But when she’s not trying out a unique cleanse, Paltrow told the outlet that she always tries to eat “pretty clean” during the day, opting for healthy foods with “good proteins and lots of vegetables and not too much grain or sugar, and nothing baked” but then lets herself go a little more for dinner and eats whatever she feels like.

But it’s not just a healthy diet that has Gwyneth looking insanely toned in her latest bikini photos.

The star also credits the Tracy Anderson workout method as being one of her favorites to keep her body in such amazing shape in her mid-40s.

“I’m a total die-hard Tracy Anderson fan. Her method works so well for me. I’ve seen all these fads come and go, and nothing works for me the way that Tracy’s approach does, so I really stick with it,” Paltrow told the health and fitness outlet last year, calling the trainer “amazing.”