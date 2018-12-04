Demi Lovato Livid That She Was Not Invited To Pal Nick Jonas’ Wedding, According To ‘Radar Online’

So far, 2018 has marked a rough year for singer Demi Lovato.

Not only did the troubled singer nearly lose her life following a drug overdose, but she also got snubbed and didn’t receive an invite to pal Nick Jonas’ wedding. As fans know, Lovato and Jonas have had a close friendship over the years, first meeting in 2008 while filming the Disney Channel hit Camp Rock. Since then, the two have remained good friends, even going on tour together.

But according to Radar Online, Nick decided not to invite Demi to his and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding, causing Lovato to feel very hurt.

“Demi was so upset that she wasn’t invited to Nick’s wedding after everything that they have been through together,” a source shared. “She has been his best friend forever.”

But the same source goes on to say that there was a good reason why Nick didn’t invite the 25-year-old to his wedding in India.

“Nick did not want Demi’s fame-wagon to overshadow him and Priyanka’s special day. Plus, he wasn’t certain that she was still going to be out of rehab at the time of his wedding.”

The snub reportedly hurt Lovato so much that she actually un-followed Nick on Instagram last week, most likely after finding out that she was not invited to the wedding.

As the Inquisitr reported over the summer, Lovato was found unconscious following a drug overdose in her Hollywood Hills, California, home. Friends of the singer reportedly saved Lovato by administering a dose of Narcan which is believed to have helped save her life. Demi was awake and alert in the hospital shortly after the overdose but needed to spend some time there before she was released to go to a rehab facility.

When news of Lovato’s overdose spread through Hollywood, countless stars and friends of the singer took to social media to wish Lovato the best in her recovery, including Nick Jonas.

“Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter,” he wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag “prayfordemi.”

The tweet earned the former Jonas Brothers member a lot of attention from his followers, amassing 177,000 likes, 42,000 retweets, and upwards of 1,000 comments on the post. Many followers chimed in to also wish Demi well while countless other fans applauded their close friendship.

Lovato also briefly dated Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas, over eight years ago.