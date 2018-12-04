National Day Of Mourning For George H.W. Bush: What Is Open And What Is Closed

On this national day of mourning, there will be many federal offices remaining closed.

President Donald Trump has declared Wednesday, December 5, 2018, as a National Day of Mourning in observance of the death of the 41st president. Late on the evening of November 30, 2018, George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94. In observance of the day devoted to mourning his loss, there are many federal offices which will remain closed, and a number of services which will be temporarily suspended.

When a day of mourning is ordered into observance, it is usually to remember former presidents after their passing. Memorial events are held and tribute services are put in place. A state funeral will be held for former president Bush on Wednesday. As recently reported by the Inquisitr, there will be quite a bit of TV and radio coverage, allowing those around the country to witness the proceedings.

Along with the memorial services and events, there are many federal offices and services which temporarily close — or cease operation — in somber observance. The Inquisitr has reported that the United States Postal Service will not deliver regular mail on Wednesday, but service will return to normal on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

All post office locations will be closed, but there will be limited package delivery taking place. This is being done to avoid severe back-ups during this holiday season.

U.S. service members transfer the remains of former President George H.W. Bush at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 3, 2018. Wednesday has been dedicated as a National Day of Mourning for President George H. W. Bush.#USArmy photo by Pfc. Elijah Foster pic.twitter.com/2h0vyPlwgR — U.S. Army (@USArmy) December 4, 2018

Federal Offices

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management issued a statement that revealed all federal offices will be closed on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. Not only will there be no federal services issued, but all federal employees are excused from work for the National Day of Mourning.

The only federal employees who will be required to work are those who must conduct essential public business, or those who need to be on duty for reasons of public security.

Banks and Stock Market

Some local branches may be closed, but there are those which could stay open. Your best bet is to call ahead before going to any bank branch in order to determine their operating hours. The official website of the Federal Reserve reports that Federal Reserve Bank payment systems will operate normally.

The Inquisitr has reported that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be closed on Wednesday as well. This is in observance of the National Day of Mourning, and is an unusual day for the market to be closed.

The latest on the death of President George H.W. Bush.

– Wednesday Dec. 5 will be a day of mourning in the U.S.

– The NYSE will be closed that day.

– Trump plans to attend his funeral, and has canceled his press conference at the G-20.https://t.co/I8iKsCuwHj — Bloomberg (@business) December 1, 2018

Courts and Government

Some local courts may suspend operations and remain closed for the day. The official website of the Supreme Court has confirmed that arguments will be suspended for the day on Wednesday.

“In recognition of the President’s announcement of a National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush, the Chief Justice has ordered that the Supreme Court building will be closed on Wednesday, December 5. See Supreme Court Rules 1.3, 30.1. The oral argument scheduled for Wednesday will be heard on Thursday, December 6, at 10 a.m.”

Both the House and the Senate will postpone votes as well. The House has canceled all votes for the rest of the week, while the Senate has postponed them to later on Wednesday — after Bush’s funeral has concluded.