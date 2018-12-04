‘RHOA’ Star Shamari DeVoe Talks Pregnancy Complications While Carrying Twins, Claims Doctor Didn’t Believe Her

Shamari and Ronnie DeVoe are the proud parents of handsome twin boys, but the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has revealed there was a time during her pregnancy when she was deeply concerned about her health.

During an interview with Hello Beautiful, the reality star explained why she initially opted to forego an offer to join the RHOA cast due to pregnancy complications she faced while carrying her twin sons. In addition to the cervical problems she faced, she also faced the possibility of losing her oldest son.

“Producers reached out to me when I was pregnant last year about joining the cast and because I was pregnant and I was on bed rest, I had to decline,” she said. “I had to make sure that my babies baked as long as possible because my oldest son, he wasn’t growing as fast as his [brother], so they wanted to make sure that I was being watched 24 hours.”

Instinctively, Shamari felt that something was terribly wrong during her pregnancy and she raised concerns with her doctor. But despite her worries, her doctor – whom she did not name – insisted her cervix was “fine.” Although her doctor didn’t believe her, she reportedly pushed the issue to make sure her concerns were taken seriously. After further examination, the doctor was able to confirm her concerns had merit.

“I told him and at one point he was like, ‘Your cervix is fine.’ And then I was like, ‘No, I want you to check it.’ And he checked and he was like, ‘Oh my God, it really is opening.”

That discovery reportedly led to emergency measures and additional visits to the doctor’s office.

“I had to go in once every two weeks and then, finally, one doctor visit, they were like, ‘Oh no, you have to go straight to the hospital and be on bed rest for the duration of your pregnancy.'”

As the pregnancy progressed, Shamari ultimately ended up being placed on bed rest. However, that didn’t stop her from doing all the things she desired to do while pregnant. The reality star revealed she and her husband Ronnie still had the photo shoot they wanted while she was hospitalized.

“I did a full-blown maternity shoot in the hospital,” she said. “It looked like I was lying in like a king size bed,” adding, “That was all in the hospital.”

Despite the pregnancy complications, Shamari and Ronnie DeVoe welcomed two healthy baby boys, Ronnie III and Roman, in July of last year. Over the summer, they celebrated the twins’ first birthday.