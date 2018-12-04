Shanna Moakler Dons Underwear, Bra As She Shows Off Fit Figure Following Liposuction And Tummy Tuck

After a tummy tuck and liposuction, former Playboy model Shanna Moakler is proud of her new body and she’s showing it off.

Yesterday, Travis Barker’s ex took to her Instagram account to share a sexy photo of herself that leaves little to the imagination. In the selfie snapshot, Shanna holds her phone up to the mirror, keeping her face slightly covered. The blonde beauty wears her hair in a low ponytail as she kicks out one leg and leaves the other straight. To show off her trim figure, Moakler sports only a pair of skimpy black underwear in addition to a pink sports bra.

In the caption of the image, the 43-year-old explains that she is already five weeks post-op and she’s already beginning to see a difference though she is a little bit swollen and discolored from bruising. She then goes on to explain that all of the lumps, as well as the “weird pockets” by her scar, are gone and that’s something that makes her really happy because that was something that she always tried to hide.

“I’m still wearing compression garment for another three weeks! It’s been a long recovery but I feel a ton better. I have more energy and I can’t wait till I get the ok to get back to the gym. I can also stand up straighter. I will be doing a while YouTube video on this and posting before and after once I’m fully recovered!”

To end the post, she thanked surgeon Leif Rogers and his team for doing amazing work on her. So far, the image has earned Moakler a ton of attention with over 5,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Many followers chimed in to let Shanna know that she looks amazing while others told her that she looked just fine before she had any work done.

“As long as you’re happy that’s all that matters! Because I’ve thought you’ve always looked great. Love and light to you,” one fan commented.

“You look fantastic. Just take your time don’t do too much until you have properly recovered.”

“Looks like you have a pretty hourglass shape,” another chimed in.

Most recently, Moakler made news for a custody battle with ex Travis Barker over their two kids, Alabama and Landon. According to Radar Online, the former couple had settled things in court back in 2016 but this past March, they both went back to court to fight over custody yet again.

The pair was married for four years before they split in 2008.