Two of France's most surprising teams, Montpellier and Lille, do battle in a mid-week clash with the winner taking second place on the Ligue 1 table.

Two of the most surprising teams in Ligue 1, Montpellier Herault Sc and Lille OSC, battle for the second-highest spot on the French table after finishing 10th and 17th in last season’s campaign respectively, according to Sky Sports. The frenzied season of holiday fixtures begins with a mid-week, Round 16 showdown between the second- and fourth-ranked sides who will be competing for the biggest prize available — as long as Paris Saint-Germain continues to outstrip the rest of the league by 14 points — in a match that will live stream from Montpellier, in the south of France.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Montpellier HSC vs. Lille OSC France Ligue 1 Top Four clash on Tuesday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Tuesday, December 4 at 33,000-seat Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 4 a.m. China Standard Time on Wednesday, December 5, and in India, the game starts at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, India Standard Time.

While Montpellier comes in off a 2-1 win over AS Monaco on Saturday, Lille has taken just two points from their last four matches. A loss coupled with an Olympique Marseilles win on Wednesday over Nantes would drop the unlikely contenders from the top four altogether. Lille took a difficult 2-2 draw with third-ranked Lyon at the weekend, as Ligue1 reported.

“We can be frustrated given we were two goals up, but the game could have gone Lyon’s way in the first 15 minutes. We could have gone 3-0 up just before the break and that would surely have changed things,” said a regretful Lille Coach Christophe Galtier.

Montpellier features a goal scoring attack that has produced, at +13, the highest goal differential in Ligue 1 outside of PSG’s astounding +39. Montpellier is paced by striker Andy Delort, pictured below, with seven.

To watch a live stream of the Montpellier HSC vs. Lille OSC French Ligue 1 Round 16 showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But fans of French football who lack a BeIn Sports subscription can watch the Ligue 1 match as well. The mid-week Round 16 contest will stream live — for free — for fans who sign up for a trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the La Paillade vs. Les Dogues match live stream for free.

In France, Canal+ Sport will stream the Tuesday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Montpellier HSC vs. Lille OSC will be offered by BT Sport. In Italy, the Ligue 1 table-top clash will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the match will be streamed live on the Canadian version of the DAZN sports platform. In China, the streaming platform PPTV Sport will carry the French top-flight showdown, while viewers in India can access the live stream via TV5 Monde Asia.

For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Montpellier HSC vs. Lille OSC, see LiveSoccerTV.com.