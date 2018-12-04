U.S. Postal Service Suspending Mail Delivery Wednesday To Honor George H.W. Bush

The former president died last Friday at the age of 94.

As millions mourn the loss of former President George H.W. Bush, a number of services will be suspended to honor the 41st president as his memorial service takes place. Said service will take place at the National Cathedral on Wednesday, December 5, which President Donald Trump has declared a National Day of Mourning.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the United States Postal Service announced on Monday that, in accordance with President Trump’s proclamation, it would be suspending most of its services tomorrow to pay its respects to the late President. Bush passed away at the age of 94 at his home in Houston, Texas, last Friday, November 30.

“Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during this lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5,” USPS said in a statement on its website.

Limited package delivery will still take place, the announcement clarified, so as to keep the network “fluid” and to avoid any negative affects the suspension may have on customers and business partners during the busy holiday season.

USPS is not the only service taking the day off to pay respects to the former president, who served from 1989 to 1993.

HEADS UP: The U.S. Post Office is set to be closed Wednesday for the National Day of Mourning in remembrance of the life of former President George H.W. Bush.https://t.co/aL5zGmWpLd pic.twitter.com/4Qv8gHR3NP — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) December 3, 2018

The Supreme Court has postponed all arguments on Wednesday, by the order of Chief Justice John Roberts, and the U.S. stock market will refrain from activity as well.

In a statement from the New York Stock Exchange’s Group President Stacey Cunningham, per Business Insider, the late president will be remembered “for his decades of service to the nation and the world, and it is appropriate that the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, the National Day of Mourning, to honor President Bush’s enduring legacy.”

The N.Y.S.E. observed a moment of silence for Bush at 9:20 a.m. on Monday morning, as did the Nasdaq, which also announced its closure for Wednesday — and displayed a message honoring the former president on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square.

New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq to close Wednesday for Bush mourning day https://t.co/v0nyKiJTW4 — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) December 1, 2018

A number of non-governmental activities have also been halted to honor the former president. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Recording Academy has postponed its announcement of the 61st Annual Grammy Award nominations, which will now take place on Friday, December 7.

Additionally, Michelle Obama announced the cancellation of two European stops of her Becoming book tour in order to be in attendance of Bush’s funeral.

“It’s important to me to join the Bush family in celebrating President George H.W. Bush’s exemplary life,” she wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday.