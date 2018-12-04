‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Caught Making Out With Her Co-Stars’ Ex-Boyfriend Harry Dubin

Real Housewives of New York OG Ramona Singer was caught sharing an ardent kiss with her co-stars’ ex-boyfriend Harry Dubin. TMZ reports that the 62-year-old reality star is now the fourth cast member to hook up with the infamous real estate developer.

Harry Dubin has a reputation on RHONY as a womanizer and has been a fixture on the series, on and off screen, for years. The Real Housewives husband was married to Season 5 star Aviva Drescher. He also dated Singer’s BFF Sonja Morgan and fellow housewife Luann de Lesseps.

Singer and Dubin were spotted at a lounge called Pomona in Midtown Manhattan making out on Friday, surrounded by bottles of alcohol and Housewives co-star Tinsley Mortimer. Mortimer has said that she is a friend of Dubin’s, having met him years ago in Miami when he was hanging out with yet another RHONY star, Kelly Bensimon. The real estate developer has also flirted with RHONY star Alex McCord, but the two never hooked up.

Singer says that she and Dubin have been friends for years but that they have never been romantic. She did admit to Andy Cohen on an episode of the Watch What Happens Live After Show in 2017 that she understood his appeal.

“He’s extremely charming and personable and fun to be with. And he’s kind-hearted and warm and generous.”

She also said on the episode that she would never date Dubin.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently filming, but there’s no word if the steamy kissing will appear on the 11th season of the show. There is no word when the show will begin airing, though it has started in April for the past four seasons, and likely will again.

Singer divorced her husband of more than 20 years, Mario, in 2014 after it was revealed that he cheated on her with a younger woman. Since then, she has been single, dating different men but not sticking with one for very long. She says that she is looking for a man who is as social as she is and one who has been married before. She also wants someone who is up for an adventure.

“I’m very social so I need someone who’s really social,” she said. “This one gentleman that I’m dating, I said, ‘Okay you ready for the Hamptons? We have like 10 parties to go to, and these are all parties at my friends’ private homes and each party is anywhere from 70-200 people.’ And he was like, ‘Let’s go!'”

The star frequently snaps photos of herself out on the town with her friends and across the world on vacations, showing just how adventurous she can be.