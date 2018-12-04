WWE Rumors: Huge New Name Emerges As Frontrunner To Lead 2019 Hall Of Fame Class, Per ‘Rajah’

FINALLY...it seems as if it is time to induct the "Great One" into the hall.

Every year, the WrestleMania week of events ends up bringing a lot of entertainment to numerous fans on multiple levels. Events bring forth the talents of the WWE’s main roster superstars as well as those in NXT while also incorporating legends and names from the past for the Hall of Fame. No names have yet been revealed for the 2019 class, but there are now rumors flying that the “Great One” may be leading the pack.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, WWE has confirmed that they have switched up the dates for two of the events during WrestleMania 35 weekend. NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn will now take place on Friday night with the WWE Hall of Fame being moved to Saturday evening.

Many have wondered why this move was made and it has been assumed that it was done to not have TakeOver compete with the Ring of Honor/NJPW show on Saturday night. WWE simply said that this schedule change works for everyone and “better serves our fans.”

According to Rajah, WWE made this schedule change because they believe that having the Hall of Fame between two big wrestling events will help attendance for the ceremony. In the past couple of years, many fans wouldn’t even show up until Saturday morning and skip the Hall of Fame entirely.

Of course, there is even more to this as the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony moving to Saturday is for the good of the rumored class frontrunner – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Rajah‘s report continues on to say that the movement of the date of the WWE Hall of Fame is a possible indication that The Rock could be inducted. While it’s just a rumor at this time, it does make a lot of sense once all of it is broken down.

The Rock is a very popular man and he’s extremely busy as well with his numerous engagements in Hollywood. It’s hard for him to get away from in front of the camera as is understood with constant work coming his way and new roles always on the horizon.

With that being said, it would be quite difficult for him to get away for a full weekend if the Hall of Fame ceremony was on Friday night. He’d have to wait around for the full weekend as the class also shows up at WrestleMania to appear before the crowd.

The ceremony being on Saturday night means The Rock would only have to be in New York for a day-and-a-half at the most.

The first inductee into the 2019 class for the WWE Hall of Fame likely won’t be announced until January at the earliest, but there has been plenty of speculation. Names such as Batista, Demolition, the New World Order (nWo), and others have been rumored for the upcoming class, but none yet confirmed. You can be sure, though, that if Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is an inductee, he will be leading the class.