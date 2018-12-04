Jenna Dewan Shows Off Amazing Physique On January Cover Of ‘Cosmopolitan’

Jenna Dewan is on the cover of the January issue of Cosmopolitan looking as chiseled as ever. The World of Dance star showed off her amazing physique in a tight orange and black number that showcased the actress’ curves and athletic body flawlessly.

In the cover snap, the World of Dance star wore an orange crop top that sits high above the navel. With an interesting design, the one sided halter gave the outfit a sporty, yet sexy look. The top was paired with tight fitting black and orange athletic pants that highlight her curves. The actress gave a sexy pout to the camera, and and wore glowing makeup. She topped the look off with messy, loose waves that gave her that just-worked-out vibe.

For the cover series, Dewan sat down with Cosmo and opened up about her life following her split from ex-hubby, Channing Tatum. Both have moved on from the breakup — Tatum is now dating singer Jesse J, and Dewan has been linked to Broadway star Steve Kazee, though she remained mum on their romance during the interview. The actress said that she believes that love after heartbreak is possible, however. But you have to let yourself mourn first.

“People are like, ‘How do you get through this?’ I didn’t run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming,” Dewan shared with Cosmo.

The January spread will feature several other snaps of the actress’ incredible dancer’s body. In one lifeguard inspired pic, Dewan wore a red ensemble that she accessorized with a fanny pack. She sports another one sided halter, cropped high, and paired it with running shorts. Bathing suit bottom peeked through, highlighting Dewan’s sultry hips. The sporty look is enhanced by a pair of red sunglasses and a sweatband on her toned arm.

“I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself. And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner. I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other,” she continued.

Among the many revelations in her interview, Dewan gushed over a brand new love in her life, that came at just the right time. The Step It Up actress recently rescued a dog named Cosmo, a Catahoula-Labrador mix.

“He’s my new boyfriend. He’s really sweet. He gives me lots of kisses,” Dewan revealed.