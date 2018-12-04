Laura Bush To Visit With Melania Trump At The White House

Trump will host Bush at the White House while the former first lady is in the area for George H.W. Bush's funeral.

Melania Trump will be playing hostess when former first lady Laura Bush comes to the White House on Tuesday, CNN is reporting. Bush is in town for the funeral of her father-in-law, George H.W. Bush, whose body is currently lying in state at the Capitol rotunda. Private services are set to be held at the National Cathedral on the morning of November 5. President Donald Trump confirmed in a tweet that Melania would be showing Laura the Christmas decorations while she’s still in Washington, D.C.

Laura told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin in an interview last year that she and Melania were on on good terms, and had shared tea together in the past. Laura went on to describe Melania as a “wonderful representative for the United States,” and said she was doing a “lovely job” as first lady. Laura also encountered Melania in April, at Barbara Bush’s funeral in Houston. Melania reportedly brought along two White House staff members that were said to have also served the Bush administration. The Bush family appreciated this as a kind gesture from the Trump administration.

“(Mrs. Trump) knew they were very close to the Bush family and wanted them to be able to pay their respects,” said Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

Looking forward to being with the wonderful Bush family at Blair House today. The former First Lady will be coming over to the White House this morning to be given a tour of the Christmas decorations by Melania. The elegance & precision of the last two days have been remarkable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

While Laura and Melania appear to get along well, the same can not be said for Melania and former first lady Michelle Obama, the two having had stiff and awkward interactions in the past. Obama has recently been doing a revealing press tour following the release of her memoir, Becoming. Obama recalled in her book that Laura had reached out to her when she became first lady. “‘If you need any help, I’m a phone call away,'” Laura reportedly said to Obama.

Obama opted to pay it forward, and delivered the same message to Melania when she took over her position as first lady. In an interview with ABC News, Obama was asked if Melania ever took her up on that offer. Obama said no.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are greeted by Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017, in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Melania’s spokesperson, Grisham, released a statement saying that the current first lady was “a strong and independent woman who has been navigating her role as first lady in her own way. When she needs advice on any issue, she seeks it from her professional team within the White House.”

While Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump are all a part of the same exclusive club, they clearly don’t always see eye-to-eye. Still, the women all appear to be civil with each other.