T.I. Finally Explains Why He And Tiny Still Live Apart Despite Reconciling, Per Hollywood Life

For more than a year now, T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle have had lots of ups and downs. From cheating scandals to filing for divorce and reconciling, T.I. and Tiny have gone through all the motions. While they’re reportedly back together now, there’s still one baffling aspect of their relationship: the fact that they live apart. Now, for the first time ever, T.I. is speaking out with intimate details about their marriage. According to Hollywood Life, the Atlanta rapper has revealed there’s a legitimate reason for their living arrangement.

On the December 3 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the couple were preparing for T.I.’s 38th birthday and the topic of their living arrangement was mentioned. T.I. admitted the Harris household is a relatively complicated one but they are both dedicated to working through their problems. The rapper admitted that while they do love each other, they’ve agreed one household just isn’t big enough for both of their personalities. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t want to be together. They just find comfort in their own respective spaces.

“The Harris household is rather complicated,” T.I. explained. “Yes, we’re married. Yes, we’re on good terms. No, we do not sleep in the same house, necessarily. I think our personalities are too big to fit under one roof. It might not work for everybody else, but it works for us. That’s why we deserve each other.”

The latest news about T.I. and Tiny’s living arrangement comes months after the “Whatever You Like” rapper’s birthday. Back in September, T.I. and Tiny celebrated his 38th birthday. Like last year, Tiny confirmed their relationship status on his birthday by closing her birthday wishes to him with the signature “Mrs. H.”

Last year, T.I. and Tiny had reportedly filed for divorce but Tiny caught lots of fans’ attention when she paid for a billboard to be displayed for T.I.’s birthday. That billboard also said, “Love Mrs. H,” although they hadn’t decided to throw out the divorce filing.

Despite all of the ups and downs, it looks like T.I. and Tiny are in it for the long haul. The two have reportedly been together since 2001. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and now have a combined total of eight children. Over the years, the couple has also built quite an empire with reality TV and several successful businesses and brands in addition to their music careers.