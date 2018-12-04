‘Jane The Virgin’ Gets A Spin-Off Series

The CW is building on the success of Jane the Virgin by announcing a spin-off series for the show, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. A representative from the network confirmed the news on Tuesday, revealing that the upcoming series is currently in development.

While details on the currently untitled project are scarce beyond the announcement, Gina Rodriguez, who portrays the original series’ namesake Jane Villanueva, along with Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Joanna Klein, and Emily Gipson have all been listed as executive producers.

The news on the spin-off comes on the heels of the announcement that Jane the Virgin will be returning in 2019 for its fifth and final season. After leaving viewers up in the air after a shocking Season 4 finale back in April, there is no doubt that fans of the show are anticipating its return.

According to a recap by Entertainment Tonight, Jane and Rafael appeared to be heading toward an engagement, but the series played true to its telenovela roots by dropping an unexpected bombshell that threw everything into flux and left everything up in the air for the coming final season.

The CW has developed its content by embracing a collection of cult shows that each has a dedicated fanbase. Back in April, the network announced the renewal of ten of its series, including the Jane the Virgin, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Among those receiving their renewals are all five of the DC Comics series, which sees Season 7 of Arrow, Season 5 of The Flash, Season 4 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 4 of Supergirl, and Season 2 of Black Lightning all coming soon.

The non-DC series that will be returning along with Jane the Virgin are Season 4 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Season 3 of Riverdale, Season 2 of Dynasty, and Season 14 of Supernatural all coming back.

In a press release announcing the renewals, President of The CW Mark Pedowitz wrote, “As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19. By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come.”

Among all of the renewals were a few notable series that were given the left up in the air, including The 100, iZombie, Life Sentence, and Valor. In May, CW announced that The 100 and iZombie were granted another season, while Life Sentence and Valor were canceled.