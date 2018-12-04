Top 10 Hottest Workout Photos Of ‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson

The star transformed her body to play the lead in Marvel's first female-led superhero movie.

Brie Larson is taking flight as Captain Marvel — and she has the ripped body to prove it. Marvel has unveiled the second trailer for the franchise’s first female-led solo superhero flick on YouTube. Said trailer features Captain Marvel’s backstory, an epic space battle, and a scene where the fierce superhero known as Carol Danvers knocks out an elderly lady on a subway.

But it’s Brie Larson’s real-life superhuman strength that really has people buzzing. Before she suited up to play the Air Force fighter pilot with out-of-this-world powers, Larson spent the better part of a year doing her own heavy lifting in the gym. The 29-year-old Oscar winner followed an epic strength training to get into tip-top shape for her role as the first-ever female lead in a movie belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Larson reportedly trained for nine months to build up her physical strength before filming for Captain Marvel even began. Her workout routine included pull-ups, weighted pushups, 215 lb. deadlifts, 400 lb. hip thrusts, and more.

“A huge part of [Captain Marvel] is her strength,” Larson said, per E! News.”I knew if I could go through that experience, I would get closer to her and I’d understand [her].”

Over the course of her transformation into Marvel’s butt-kicking leading lady, Brie Larson shared some of her best workout photos and videos on her Instagram feed, which you can see below.

Early on, Brie Larson shared her commitment to her strength training. The star did push-ups with chains on her back and told fans, “Getting stronger is a process.”

Larson is totally knocked out after one of her boxing workouts. Luckily she got up in time to save the world.

The actress decided to shake things up on a break from one of her workouts. Larson posed in black Adidas workout gear as she hammed it up for the camera.

Cross training is key. In May, Larson took on a rock wall—and won.

It was double the Brie when Larson worked out with Glow star Alison Brie. Larson’s trainer, Jason Walsh, coached the dynamic duo for a workout session in September.

Larson showed off her ridiculously ripped back during a strength training session with a resistance band earlier this year. As a bonus, she worked out to Arctic Monkeys.

Larson played boxing coach earlier this year. The actress taught her pal the ropes in the ring.

In November, Larson posed during a workout with a weight bag. The Captain Marvel star believes that practice is the key when it comes to learning anything new.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Larson combined a barbell, pink workout tights, and AC/DC for a fierce workout routine. She totally deserved that donut at the end.

Step aside, Thor. Captain Marvel does things with a hammer that you can only dream about.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.