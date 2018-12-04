Shanina Shaik Flaunts Flawless Figure In Barely There Bikini While Swinging In The Jungle

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik stunned her fans last week when she posted a series of completely nude photos of herself on Instagram from a photo shoot on the Balearic islands, in Spain. While finding the perfect spot in the jungle to shoot the nude photos, she came across a tree swing overlooking a small pond and decided to pose in a tiny thong bikini for her 1.5 million followers.

In the photo, Shanina is sitting on the tree swing with her back facing the camera and her head turned to look behind her over her shoulder. She is wearing a simple black bikini with thong bottoms that flaunt her perfectly toned backside and has her long brown, wet tresses tumbling down her back. Her skin is glowing as she looks off to the side with a sultry gaze, highlighting her stunning blue eyes and full pink lips.

The Australian model captioned the photo “December is here… that means my vacation is near.” In the previous posts from the same photo shoot, Shanina explained why she was visiting the Balearic islands. She took off with Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer Mariano Vivanco, who convinced her to take part in the nude photo shoot.

In one of the captions she writes, “Mariano made me feel beautiful, strong…and so confident with how I looked. I’m so happy with the outcome of these pictures. It made me realize that I need to stop being so hard on myself when it comes to how my body looks… love myself a little more.”

The model’s followers went crazy for the tree swing photo, leaving comments that Shanina was “beautiful” and “stunning.” One Instagram user called Shanina a “queen” while another commented that they wished they could be as sexy as her.

According to the Inquisitr, Shanina walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the fifth time this year. Being chosen as one of the models for the show was significant to her as she is proud to represent her Middle Eastern roots in the fashion industry. In an interview with Grazia, the model praises the lingerie brand for encouraging diversity in their show.