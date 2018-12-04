Diddy Takes Twin Daughters To School On First Day Back Since Kim Porter’s Death, Talks Being A Single Dad Now

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ life has undergone drastic changes following the sudden death of Kim Porter. Sadly, co-parenting is no longer an option for the Bad Boy CEO as he’s now a single parent to his three children with the former model. On Monday, December 3, Diddy took to Twitter with a video describing his first day taking his 11-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, to school since their mother passed.

Presumably, this was previously a routine task for Kim Porter, but now Diddy is stepping up to the plate to get the job done. In the video, Diddy reflected on his new reality detailing his morning with his daughters. Diddy also gave fans a glimpse of what his life will be like going forward.

“Today the journey begins, thank y’all for all your support. I’m not a part of the 6 a.m. crew,” Diddy said. “This is mommy/daddy, daddy/mommy checking in. This daddy-mommy thing is beautiful. Love it. You just have to get up early in the morning. Like real early. Real early. You don’t hear me say daddy-mommy. All my single mothers, they know what that is. Even some single fathers, gotta step up and play both roles—the mothers do it all the time.”

With Kim Porter gone, the father of six has big shoes to fill but it looks like he’s definitely up for the job. In the caption for the video, Diddy even credited Kim Porter for preparing him for his moment. “New day. New Life new RESPONSIBILITIES,” Diddy wrote in the post. “KIM I GOT THIS. Just like you taught me.”

Check out Diddy’s full video:

The latest news follows a massive news cycle about Kim Porter’s tragic death on November 15. Shortly after her death was confirmed, Diddy, the children, and many of Kim Porter’s friends and family took to social media with beautiful tributes. Insiders close to Diddy revealed he was completely devastated and having a hard time processing all that had happened. The rapper/businessman also took the initiative to plan his ex-girlfriend’s elaborate funeral service which was held at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, GA. As previously reported on Inquisitr, more than 2,500 joined Diddy and Kim Porter’s children to pay their respects.

Several celebrities including NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Toya Wright, Kimora Lee, Dallas Austin, and all of Diddy’s exes also took to social media to share tributes and photos from the service. While fans and friends are gradually moving forward, for Diddy and his children, this is still just the beginning.