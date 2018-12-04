WWE News: Here’s When ‘Tribute To The Troops’ Will Air

WWE is taping the show today, but fans will have to wait quite a while to watch it.

Every year, WWE hosts a special event called Tribute to the Troops, which is designed to boost the morale of the soldiers and their families at the show. This year’s event is scheduled to tape today, but WWE has announced that it won’t air on television until Thursday, December 20 at 9 p.m. ET. That’ll make it quite difficult for fans who want to avoid spoilers to keep their eyes off the results with such a long time between the initial taping and air date.

The event is scheduled to take place at Fort Hood Killeen, Texas. This is the second time the WWE has hosted the event at Fort Hood. In 2010, the company visited the base before, and it was actually the first time the company held the event in the U.S. Previously, WWE took the event overseas to troops deployed on foreign soil.

This year’s Tribute to the Troops will feature a special appearance from Jon Stewart. It will also feature a performance from rising country music star Morgan Wallen. WWE says he will “perform for the troops in attendance,” so we’re not sure if his show will make it to the televised version of the event.

It isn’t just about the wrestling matches, as WWE performers will also spend time with military personnel and their families. The company is slated to do hospital visits and military outreach initiatives across the base while there for special event.

Additionally, WWE is touting a financial contribution to Celebration of Love, a non-profit dedicated to supporting soldiers, veterans, and their families. This year, the organization is holding a toy drive that will gift 1200 bikes and toys to to military children at Fort Hood.

Vince McMahon spoke about how proud the WWE is to deliver an event to the troops. “It is an honor to celebrate our servicemen and women for their unwavering commitment and sacrifice to our country,” said Vince McMahon. “We are proud to return to Fort Hood and continue WWE’s Tribute to the Troops tradition for the 16th consecutive year.”

Col. Henry Perry, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander spoke about entertainers coming to events like Tribute to the Troops.

Col. Perry said, “Entertainment companies such as WWE and other nationally recognized performers and performances which have visited Fort Hood in the past are a tremendous morale booster for our Soldiers and their families.

“It shows how a little bit of their time can give our Soldiers some relaxation, good fun and enjoy much needed down time experiencing something they don’t see every day.”

As of this writing, WWE hasn’t revealed any information about what matches will take place on the Tribute to the Troops card.