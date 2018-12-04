Steven Yeun’s Wife Joana Pak Is Pregnant With Second Child

Steven Yeun and his wife, Joana Pak, are due congratulations after making their latest announcement, according to a report by E! Online. The cute couple is welcoming a second child into their growing family.

Pak made the announcement official on Monday, via her Instagram page. She left no doubt about her pregnancy, exposing her baby bump in front of a mirror. The caption of the photo was an emoji-laden family tree, which had an added emoji to symbolize the forthcoming baby. The former Walking Dead star showed his support for his partner by liking Pak’s Instagram post. Yeun and Pak already have experience as parents, having welcomed their son, Jude Michael Yeun, in March of 2017. His birth came after the couple tied the knot in 2016.

News of Pak’s first pregnancy emerged only days after the couple was married in December of 2016 — at the Paramour Estate in California, according to a report by E! Online. Yeun and Pak’s ceremony was in front of the couple’s family, friends, and even several of Yeun’s past co-stars. According to the report, Pak looked incredible as she wore a strapless ball gown, one that featured a purple, floral-adorned empire waist. She accessorized with a side braid, and a pink and purple bouquet.

In attendance at the wedding were several notable stars of The Walking Dead, including Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Sarah Wayne Callies, Chandler Riggs, Emma Bell, and Alanna Masterson.

Pak and Yeun weren’t shy about showing off the signs that Jude was approaching, as the couple shared photo booth pictures of a heavily-pregnant Pak about a month before her due date. The snaps included the couple sharing intimate cuddles, along with some solo shots of Pak with her baby bump on full display.

Prior to Jude’s birth, Pak regularly took to Instagram to announce the signs of his arrival, including a post wherein she teased the sex of the baby. She showed samples of fabric, both pink and blue. Pak captioned the image “Nesting,” leaving her followers to speculate in the comments section about her intent.

Yeun rose to stardom for his portrayal of fan favorite Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead, appearing from 2010 until his character was killed off in 2016. Since leaving the show, Yeun has proven to be no stranger to the screen, going on to star in Voltron, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, and FinalSpace.