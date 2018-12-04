People Are In An Uproar After Harvard Professor Advises Eating No More than Six Fries Per Meal

French fry lovers are aghast at the latest health advice coming out of Harvard University. In fact, social media is abuzz with people who are in complete disbelief with one professor’s statement.

Eric Rimm, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, claims French fries are a “weapon of dietary destruction.” If people absolutely must engage in a French fry munching session with the so-called “starch bombs,” then they must not consume any more than six fries. Six single fries.

Most everyone realizes that French fries are not the healthiest for us. But eating only six of the addictive little potato sticks is seemingly impossible. However, the evidence adds up proving that potatoes aren’t necessarily the best for us.

A study published last year in the American Journal of Clinic Nutrition noted that potatoes possess a high glycemic index, which has also been linked to an increased risk of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease. Participants in the study who ate fried potatoes two to three times per week were at a higher risk of mortality compared to those who ate unfried potatoes.

But people are very partial to their French fries. In fact, one restaurant in Maine received violent threats after changing its standard crinkle cut fries to regular slim ones, reports TODAY.

Twitter users could not grasp the thought of consuming only six fries at a meal. Usually, they grab a fistful to snarf down, which has six in a batch. Bonnie Taub-Dix, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, told TODAY that indulging in a mere six fries is a “drastic measure” that reflects a lot of “carb-phobic” diets. So if you do partake in an entire large container of salty fast food fries, balance that out with something healthy.

“A white potato happens to have twice the amount of potassium than a banana, it’s a good source of fiber and it contains vitamin C. Granted, a baked potato would [have] more value and less calories… but let’s not act like fries are void of value,” she said.

A potato is a vegetable, after all, but it’s the frying that makes French fries so unhealthy. Taub-Dix said if someone’s craving fries, consider grilling or baking them instead and try sweet potatoes for an extra kick of flavor. This recipe from AllRecipes is delicious!