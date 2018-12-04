‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Nikki Battles As Victor’s Missing

At a time of year they should come together, Nikki struggles with demons after Victor disappeared.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 5 bring intense struggles for Nikki as her life continues to spiral out of control. Plus, Victoria teams up with an unexpected ally.

The stress is getting to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and she struggles with old demons, according to She Knows Soaps. The stables burned down, Victor (Eric Braeden) is missing, and she’s worried about Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) investigation into J.T.’s murder. It’s all just too much for Nikki. An alcoholic, it’s quite tempting for her to turn to booze to help ease her anxiety. Plus, with her MS, Nikki may also experience a flare-up if she’s not careful.

Not only is Victor not returning calls, too, but also his number is canceled and so is his account. It seems he’s well and truly missing, which is absolutely the last thing the Newman family needs right now. It looks like Nick (Joshua Morrow) might be catching onto the fact that there’s something his sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and his mom aren’t telling him about Rey’s investigation, too. If he finds out what happened, then it could lead to even more drama for Nikki and finally push her over the edge into a glass of alcohol, which could cause her issues she finds difficult to overcome especially with her health condition. Inquisitr spoilers for Y&R indicate things will get much worse for Nikki this week.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) team up. The last time they worked as a team was when they ran Brash and Sassy together along with Billy (Jason Thompson). While that did not end so well, it seems that after all this time has passed, they can tolerate each other. Now, something else brings them together and their previous experiences together could come in handy.

With Lily (Christel Khalil) in prison, Cane struggles to raise three children while also trying to help Devon (Bryton James) with his grief. Plus, Victoria has all sorts of family drama and J.T. drama happening. She’s dealing with the guilt of her involvement in J.T.’s murder and the cover-up plus the terror at the possibility of being caught. It seems that both Cane and Victoria use a bit of help.

While it is supposed to be a time of family and togetherness in Genoa City, for the Newman and the Ashby households, things are less than enjoyable. Perhaps this moment of teamwork is exactly what they both need to have the strength to move forward and keep things going through the holidays.