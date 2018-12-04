‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Confirms She’s Separated From Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans separated from David Eason just after denying marital trouble.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are officially separated.

Just under two months after the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three called 911 on her husband and accused him of assault, she’s changed her Facebook status to “separated” and unfollowed her husband on all of her social media platforms.

According to a report from Radar Online on December 4, Evans changed her relationship status from “married” to “separated” on Facebook while her husband, who she unfollowed days ago, simply removed his relationship status completely.

While Evans made the decision to share her relationship change publicly, she didn’t seem too happy to learn that her followers had shared the status by sharing screenshots of her page around the web. In fact, she slammed her online audience for being untrustworthy.

“Can’t trust anyone,” she complained. “Unfriending everyone. You seriously are taking screenshots of my FB.”

In October, Jenelle Evans called police to report an alleged assault and suggested her husband may have broken her collarbone. She then revealed that she had four kids at home with her who were sleeping at the time of the supposed fight.

“My husband just assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard. I think I heard my collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm,” she explained to the 911 operator. “He got violent because he’s been drinking. I’m recovering from a surgery on Monday. I can’t breath. I have four kids in the house with me right now. They’re all sleeping. I don’t know what to do. He left the house. I don’t know what to do right now.”

After confirming her separation from David Eason on Facebook, Jenelle Evans elaborated on her relationship status in a post on her Instagram story.

“LMFAO married couples have disagreements but that doesn’t mean they are ‘splitting up,'” she wrote in one of her latest posts, also adding the hashtag “#RUMORS.”

So, while Evans and Eason are currently considered “separated,” at least according to Facebook, they don’t seem to have any firm plans to call it quits on their marriage. Instead, Evans is staying dedicated to her husband and their relationship, despite the ups and downs they’ve been facing over the past couple of months.

Jenelle Evans and her family are currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. The new episodes are expected to begin airing sometime early next year. David Eason will not be seen on the new season.