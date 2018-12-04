Las Vegas To Host Major Music Headliners In The Coming Year

Entertainers such as Lady Gaga and Lady Antebellum are headlining on The Strip in 2019.

The Las Vegas Strip is packing in the entertainment for 2019, bringing high-profile musical performers to some of its most popular venues, according to the Las Vegas Entertainment Guide. Big-name stars will be joining the likes of Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, and Cher, setting up residency at some of Las Vegas’ finest concert locales.

The Park Theater in the new Park MGM Resort will give the Colosseum in Caesars Palace a run for its money in the coming year. New arrivals Lady Gaga and Aerosmith are being added to the residency roster at the Park Theater, joining other musical powerhouses such as Cher and Britney Spears. The Colosseum sees a return of Dion, Carey, and James Taylor.

Other Las Vegas venues will see new big stars as well. The Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, which is host to the Backstreet Boys, welcomes Gwen Stefani. The Pearl Concert Theater in Palms Casino Resort will be graced with multiple concert dates for Lady Antebellum.

Kicking off the new year, Celine Dion returns to the Colosseum in Caesars Palace — dominating the month of January in performances. Her over-the-top show includes 31 other musicians, including an orchestra. Dion’s show is choreographed and designed specifically for the Colosseum, an arena that seats 4,300 people. Dion also has concert dates in February, March, May, and June.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Rivaling Dion and the Colosseum is Lady Gaga, who plays at the Park Theater on New Year’s Eve and continues from January 17 throughout the end of the month. She has two concert scenarios during her new residency, with dates in February, May, June, October, and September. One performance style is Lady Gaga’s well-known high-energy choreographed show, while the other performance is a slower style with jazz and piano accompaniment.

Another new Park Theater resident, Aerosmith, hits the concert scene in April with a series that runs in June and July as well. Stefani performs at the Zappos Theater on New Year’s Eve, and returns in February and March. Lady Antebellum showcases multiple concert dates at the Pearl Concert Theater starting in February. They also have shows in May and August.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Returning Las Vegas headliners to the Colosseum are Carey and Taylor, with shows in February for Carey, and in April and May for Taylor. Returning to the Park Theater in March is Cher, while Spears has concert dates at the same theater in February, March, May, July, and August. The Backstreet Boys will once again rock out at the Zappos Theater, with shows scheduled in February and April.