Kylie Jenner Unveils Her Christmas Decorations

The beauty maven reveals the color of the season in a new Instagram video.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — especially if you’re Kylie Jenner. The entrepreneur and social media influencer has revealed her holiday decorations, and in classic Kardashian-Jenner style, they have to be seen to be believed.

Determined not to be outdone this Christmas, Kylie Jenner has gone all out with an astonishingly large gold tree. Eager to celebrate her first Christmas with 10-month old daughter Stormi, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, Jenner pulled no punches in making her home a winter wonderland.

The gigantic tree is illuminated with tiny golden lights spread throughout the shimmering branches. It’s large enough to nearly tough the top of Jenner’s impressive entryway — and sure to impress her sisters, who also have a habit of going big when the holidays roll around.

“Gold is the theme this year,” Jenner wrote in the caption on Instagram. “Thank you @jeffleatham and team for never failing to make Christmas magic happen.”

Jeff Leatham, who is a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is best known as a high-profile artistic director and flower stylist. He’s worked with royalty, as well as some of the most elite and illustrious hotels and spaces in the world. But when it came to decorating Kylie Jenner’s abode for her first Christmas with her new family, he didn’t hold back.

It will be interesting to see if the Kardashians and Jenners follow Kylie’s suit when it comes to decorating for the holiday season. Traditionally, the family all subscribes to a similar theme when doing their decorations (although some are far more lavish than others). Kylie’s announcement of gold as the color of choice could spark a friendly competition over whose decorations reign supreme. Khloe Kardashian already swung by her sister’s Instagram to congratulate her on a design job well done.

But not everyone was loving the festive look Kylie Jenner shared with her Instagram followers. While most comments seemed to adore the flair and fun of the golden tree, others criticized her lavish choice. Others pointed out that half the fun of getting a Christmas tree is decorating it yourself as a family.

It’s doubtful that these naysayers will dampen Kylie Jenner’s Christmas spirit, however. The makeup entrepreneur is riding high this year, celebrating her daughter Stormi as well as her fabulously successful makeup line, which recently partnered with Ulta.

And her boyfriend Travis Scott will have a lot to celebrate this season as well; besides their solid relationship (complete with bouncing baby girl), the rap star is in the midst of a sold-out stadium tour that is wowing audiences around the globe.