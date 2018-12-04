Turns Out Meghan Markle & Michelle Obama Met On Monday Night In London, This Is What Happened

A meeting of two powerful women, Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama, took place on Monday night — sans fanfare. People reported that the two met privately in London, where Obama was present as part of her book tour for Becoming. Fans may have already heard about the advice that Michelle had for Meghan, which included taking things slow at first, as detailed by the Inquisitr.

“So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything. I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters… I think it’s okay – it’s good, even – to do that.”

Of course, the Duchess of Sussex has hit the ground running with her strong work ethic and Hollywood background. Not that everyone’s been welcoming or understanding of it, however, as rumors surfaced that aides were complaining about her texts as early as 5:00 a.m. Perhaps Obama’s advice is also about not shaking things up too early on in the game — but Meghan, of course, has done just that with her bold fashion statements and inclusion of her mother into her royal life.

A source revealed the topics that the two women discussed during their meeting.

“They spoke at length about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities. They also talked about shared experiences of pregnancy and raising children, plus shared causes including girls’ education.”

Hopefully the meeting was beneficial to both women, especially Meghan, as she navigates her new royal role under the world’s scrutiny.

Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama Just Met IRL and Their Conversation Will Make You So Happy https://t.co/cSe5IRSwuM pic.twitter.com/fwNOyUEL1H — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) December 4, 2018

The Evening Standard added that “[Meghan] had a long private audience with Michelle,” and that the two had “formed a strong bond.”

And while Obama may have spent her first months “worrying” about her daughters, Meghan appears to be doing just the opposite. After announcing her pregnancy, she jetted off on her first international tour with Prince Harry. Not only that, she’s been actively checking in with her first charity work with Hubb Community Kitchen, along with rumors of a second project in the works.

My collaboration dreams are coming true. https://t.co/3OfMmfUBUe via @thecut — Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) December 4, 2018

Perhaps all of the hard work is a good thing, as it keeps Meghan focused and busy. After all, some down time could mean that she might keep a close eye on her American family drama, which appears to have no end in sight. Between her half-sister’s intent to release a tell-all book in the spring, and her nephew’s appearance on an MTV reality show, the situation seems to continue to spiral out of control.