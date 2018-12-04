Olivia Culpo Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Gift To Give & Traditional Christmas Family Meal

Like most people, Olivia Culpo is doing her holiday shopping ahead of time to get ready for Christmas.

The model recently opened up in an interview with Page Six, spilling the beans on her favorite gifts to get her family members and friends. As the 26-year-old explains, she comes from a big Italian family and she’s one of five children. That means when you add boyfriends and girlfriends to the mix, it makes for a lot of people to buy gifts for.

So Culpo decided that this year, she would get something practical that everyone in the family could benefit from. This year, Olivia is buying electric toothbrushes for the fam in bulk, something that she thinks is a fantastic idea.

“They are the best and I love to gift them to my friends and family. Plus, they are very easy to wrap in their box!”

The specific toothbrush that is linked in the article is the Oral-B Pro 7500 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It’s available for purchase on Amazon and retails for about $150. The toothbrush comes in three colors — rose gold, orchid, and black. It also comes complete with a charger and carrying case. Sounds like a pretty nice gift to get!

And when it comes to buying for her friends, Culpo says that she loves to get them clothes.

“If I know someone really well, it’s fun to buy them clothes because I love to dress people.”

And luckily, the model has a Girl Power sweater available for purchase on Revolve. Culpo collaborated with fashion brand Marled on the cropped sweater that retails for $128.

“I created a “GRL PWR” sweater ($128) that I am constantly giving as a gift,” she dished. “Maybe I would pair it with some leather pants and a cross-body bag — it depends on the friend and their personal style.”

As far as stocking stuffers go, Culpo says she likes to gift miniature liquor bottles while also including an inside joke from a wild night. Additionally, she lists other great gifts as nice notebooks and journals from Moleskine as well as pens from both Montblanc and Paper Source.

Culpo also shared that other good gifts to give are things for the kitchen like as a new juicer, cooking tool, or pizza stone. The model says that her mother makes pizza in their pizza oven all the time and it really just brings the family together.

“My mom makes homemade pizza in our pizza oven. She is the best pizza chef in the world, I swear, and she has a giant pan that’s been in our family for generations,” she shared.

Sounds like Culpo’s family is going to get some great gifts this Christmas!